West Ham transfer news: 'Not dead yet' - Irons could still sign 6'4 star before deadline

West Ham United's proposed move for Marseille defender Duje Caleta Car is 'not dead yet', according to journalist Dean Jones.

It's been a frustrating month for the Hammers, who are yet to make any additions to David Moyes' first-team squad despite their injury issues and obvious shortcomings in some key areas.

What is the latest news involving West Ham?

With first-choice centre-back Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL issue and Michail Antonio still the only recognised striker available to Moyes, several players have been linked with a move to the London Stadium.

However, there has been a distinct lack of action in terms of incomings and outgoings at the east London outfit this winter.

West Ham have reportedly seen a £60 million bid turned down by Benfica for Darwin Nunez, though, a fee that would have made the forward their record signing.

And the capital club were also unsuccessful in their audacious attempts to sign Leeds United pair Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha, with Marcelo Bielsa's charges rejecting a £50m offer for the England international.

But one player who could still potentially arrive at West Ham is Caleta Car.

According to Sky Sports (as relayed by TEAMtalk), the capital club have been informed that the 6 foot 4 beast is available but only if they match his £16.7m price tag in a straight cash deal rather than a loan with an option to buy.

What has Jones said about Caleta Car?

Caleta Car has entered the final 18 months of his current contract with Marseille, and the Ligue 1 outfit are believed to be determined to either sell the Croatia international in a permanent transfer or retain his services.

Jones has revealed that West Ham are still attempting to get this deal over the line, although no compromise has been reached between the two clubs.

He told GiveMeSport: “Caleta Car is hanging in there; it's not dead yet.

"It's just this big issue where West Ham just really want to sign him on loan, and there just hasn’t been a breakthrough on that, and eventually, they're probably going to have to either cave in and spend the money or hope that from the other side they cave in and agree to a loan, but there's been no sign of that so far.

"So, something's got to give if it’s going to happen, and it’s got to happen very soon.”

Would Caleta Car be a good signing for West Ham?

Caleta Car has established himself as one of Ligue 1's most dominant defenders since joining back in 2018, making 106 appearances for Marseille in all competitions.

As per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.8 clearances and 0.3 blocks this season, placing him in the top three for both metrics amongst his teammates.

Therefore, West Ham could pull off a significant coup if they can snap up Caleta Car following a lengthy pursuit.

