Newcastle transfer news: 'Top priority' signing emerges for Magpies ahead of deadline

Pete O’Rourke claims that Newcastle United could still pursue a deal to sign a new centre-back before the transfer deadline.

The club have been remarkably active in the January window and it appears that they could look to add two new defenders to their ranks before it closes.

What’s the latest with Newcastle?

They appear to be closing in on a deal to sign Dan Burn from Brighton & Hove Albion as they look to sign a new defender.

The Guardian reported on Sunday that the Magpies had agreed a deal with the Seagulls to sign the centre-back, who can also play at left-back, for a fee of £12.5m.

Burn has made 13 Premier League appearances thus far this season and has scored one goal; he joined Brighton in 2018 and played 85 times for the first-team.

They have also secured deals to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon for a fee that could rise to £40m, while also adding Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood to their squad.

Newcastle have been linked with further deadline day additions and a move to sign Aston Villa's Matt Targett on loan has also been done.

The Magpies were also said to hold an interest in signing Issa Diop from West Ham United and O’Rourke believes that the club will try to sign another defender in a further deal on top of the potential signing of Burn from their Premier League rivals.

What did O’Rourke say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Another centre-back, I think, would be the top priority right now, not just Dan Burn."

Can Newcastle get it done?

It seems as though they are running out of time but their business thus far has been impressive.

Newcastle clearly do have quite a lot of money to spend and will pass £80m in fees spent once they complete the Burn deal.

But time is clearly against them if Newcastle do want to sign another centre-back prior to the transfer deadline.

There is going to have to be a major push if they do want to do another deal, in addition to potentially signing a striker as well.

They are spinning a number of plates as they look to give Eddie Howe the squad that he needs to avoid relegation to the Championship, but they will all be glancing anxiously at the clock at this point.

