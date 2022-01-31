Tottenham transfer news: Spurs could make one more signing before 11pm tonight

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur could still add another player to their squad in this transfer window after striking deals to sign Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juventus, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The club have confirmed deals to sign the winger and the midfielder on deadline day but Jones believes that they could well make a move for another player before the close of the window.

What's the latest with Spurs?

They have secured two deals, with both Kulusevski and Bentancur strengthening the squad under manager Antonio Conte.

Both have arrived from the former club of director of football Fabio Paratici, as he has been able to strike two separate agreements, signing the former on an initial 18-month loan and the latter on a permanent basis.

Spurs have also managed to move a number of players out of the club both on deadline day and throughout the month.

Youngster Jack Clarke was the first out of the door, as he moved to Sunderland on loan, while they have also allowed Tanguy Ndombele to move to Lyon on loan and Giovani Lo Celso to move to Villarreal on a similar deal. Bryan Gil has moved to Valencia, in addition to that.

Elsewhere, it appears that Dele Alli is poised to leave the club as he is said to be nearing a permanent move to Everton, although The Athletic's David Ornstein has reported that Newcastle United have made a late bid to hijack that deal.

Either way, it appears that the midfielder is set to move out of the club, regardless of his destination, and it seems as though Spurs could look to fill the sudden gaps in their squad with another move ahead of the transfer deadline.

What has Jones said?

He told GiveMeSport: "I don't think it's expectation that they'll get anything done. I think that there's a possibility Tottenham do add one more if the right opportunity comes now."

Do Spurs have time?

It remains to be seen but they will certainly need to move quickly.

They have done excellent business when it comes to trimming their squad and have also done well to add two new players in what has been a difficult month for additions.

However, they have beaten the clock before, with Daniel Levy famously swooping to sign Rafael van der Vaart in the very final hours of the transfer window many years ago.

It could be a case of history repeating itself.

