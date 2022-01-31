Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle could be set to return as an on-screen character, with just over two months left until WrestleMania 38.

Kurt Angle, who was in St Louis for the Royal Rumble but didn't appear on the show, has been in talks with WWE regarding a return.

Speaking on his podcast, Angle said that WWE had reached out to him to enquire about the possibility of a return for an on-screen role:

"Yes, I did [receive a phone call] from the WWE, and they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so. And I'm really excited about it. So, we'll see what's in store for me."

The podcast dropped on Sunday, but was recorded before the Royal Rumble event itself, which as noted before, Angle did not appear on.

As of right now, there is no word on what WWE would want Angle to do if he does agree to return to TV.

Some have speculated that Angle's return could tie in with the WWE debut of fellow Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, but that has yet to be confirmed.

For what it's worth, as can be seen below, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also confirmed that WWE has held talks with Kurt Angle regarding a potential return.

With regards to why the former WWE Champion was brought to St Louis, reports have stated that the WWE Hall of Famer filmed a 'Table for Three' episode for the WWE Network/Peacock.

