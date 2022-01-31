Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Los Angeles Rams are going to the Super Bowl and will be able to try and win it in front of their home crowd!

Of course, they will have the home-field advantage when Super Bowl LVI takes place on February 13, 2022, as the game will be played at SoFi Stadium. However, it did not look as though they would be the NFC team to be representing the conference at one moment.

The Rams had a 0-6 record against teams that were being led by Jimmy Graoppolo as a starter heading into the game and it looked as though that record would be extending to 7-0 at one moment.

The game was 17-7 in favour of the 49ers in the fourth quarter, however Matthew Stafford managed to lead his team down the field for one touchdown before two field goals, including one inside the final two-minute warning by Matt Gay, was enough for the Rams to take the NFC Championship Game 17-20.

Indeed, it is perhaps hardly a surprise to learn that many around the NFL were praising what Stafford had managed to achieve, with many making the claim that the former Detroit Lions QB was the main reason why the Rams still have one more game to play.

Shannon Sharpe said that Stafford was “magnificent” on the night, whilst former teammate Golden Tate revealed that he was “happy for you buddy”.

Will Compton wrote that Stafford was “proving people right” with his performances in a Super Bowl calibre team, whilst former NFL QB Robert Griffin III mentioned that “Matthew Stafford is a game winning drive machine”.

Taylor Grzelakowski, though, perhaps summed it up for many that can not quite understand the disrespect that Stafford gets, as he put: “Tell me Matt Stafford isn’t a winner. Tell me he’s not elite. He’s unreal. Always has been.”

What we do know, though, is that we will have an incredible Super Bowl on our hands, as we will be able to see an experienced Stafford go up against an up-and-coming superstar in Joe Burrow!

