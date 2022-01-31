Tottenham transfer news: Major update on £27m star's Spurs future ahead of deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has confirmed that Steven Bergwijn will stay at Tottenham until at least the end of the season.

The Dutchman's future in North London has been in serious doubt throughout January following interest from Ajax, but the winger is now expected to stay put.

What's the latest news with Bergwijn?

Overall, January has proved an incredibly up and down month for the 24-year-old. Bergwijn has gone from looking a certainty to leave at the beginning of the window to producing his most meaningful contribution in a Spurs shirt and is now likely to stay on board with Antonio Conte.

Interest first emerged at the beginning of the month when Ajax launched a £15m bid, although Tottenham rejected the offer, which was some way below the £27m that they paid PSV for his services two years ago.

Bergwijn looked to have played his final game for the club but came off the bench against Leicester and scored twice deep into stoppage-time to rescue three vital points in Spurs' bid to finish in the top four.

From then on in, it appeared likely that the Netherlands international would remain at Tottenham, especially after he was rewarded for his Leicester performance with his first Premier League start under Conte at Chelsea four days later.

But Ajax were still keen on bringing Bergwijn back to Holland, with Fabrizio Romano even suggesting on Sunday that negotiations were still open.

However, heading into the final few hours before the 11pm deadline, Bridge has confirmed that Bergwijn is going absolutely nowhere.

What did Bridge say about Bergwijn?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I understand that Steven Bergwijn is going to stay. Despite interest from Ajax, Conte genuinely likes him and thinks he can get a tune out of him until the end of the season at least."

Should Tottenham have kept Bergwijn?

Despite bringing in Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, keeping Bergwijn was a smart move from Conte.

Not only does the Italian clearly like him, but Tottenham need as many players in their squad as possible if they want to get as close to finishing in the top four as they can.

The problem for Spurs of late has been the lack of quality off the bench, and while Bergwijn is never likely to be a regular starter, he could become an important player under Conte. Therefore, as one of just five attackers in the squad, keeping him at the club was needed unless they signed a replacement.

