Newcastle transfer news: Fresh 'surprise' claim emerges involving 37-cap Magpies target

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones has revealed that Newcastle weren't even that keen on signing Dele Alli and expects the Tottenham midfielder to end up joining Everton.

Newcastle have been interested in signing Alli throughout January and made a last-ditch attempt to try and steal him from under the Toffees' noses late on deadline day.

What's the latest news with Alli?

Having been left out of the Spurs squad for their defeat at Chelsea last weekend, a move away from North London always looked likely before the window closed.

However, the 37-cap England international went into the final day of the window still wondering where he might be playing his football for the second half of the season. It looked for long periods like Alli could end up staying at Tottenham despite clearly not being part of Antonio Conte's plans after making just two league starts under him.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: Rumours, Deadline and Everything You Need to Know

But as the clock ticked towards the 11pm deadline, Everton emerged as the frontrunners for his signature and are now on the verge of completing a permanent deal for the former MK Dons youngster.

The Athletic did report that Newcastle made a late loan bid for Alli after missing out on Jesse Lingard, but the 25-year-old is still expected to become an Everton player.

Furthermore, Jones said that Newcastle weren't even that keen on signing him anyway.

What did Jones say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I'd be surprised if he turned down Lampard, especially at this stage, I've heard that Newcastle weren't even that keen on him, so that would be a big surprise."

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

Is Alli likely to sign for Everton?

This looks a done deal. Alli needed to leave Spurs to get his career back on track and playing under a young English manager like Frank Lampard could be exactly what he needs.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

According to Fabrizio Romano, despite Newcastle's late push, Alli is undergoing a medical ahead of his move to Goodison Park and will soon become Lampard's second signing after Donny van de Beek joined on loan from Manchester United earlier in the day.

Alli hasn't actually travelled up to Merseyside after undergoing his medical in the capital, which came following successful talks in London between Bill Kenwright and Daniel Levy.

News Now - Sport News