West Ham transfer news: Key update emerges on £60m Irons target ahead of deadline

West Ham's pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is now 'dead', according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Irons have been strongly linked with the Uruguayan on deadline day but it appears they won't be getting a deal over the line.

What's the latest news involving Darwin Nunez?

Various reports have covered Irons bids for the 22-year-old over the last few days.

The Daily Mail reported a 'sensational' offer on Sunday night, while Sky Sports documented a £37.4m bid at lunchtime on deadline day, which Benfica rejected.

The Evening Standard, meanwhile, claim the Irons made a club-record offer of £50m plus £10m in add-ons for Nunez.

Nonetheless, their report provided the same conclusion as Sky Sports' - the Portuguese side rebuffed the east London outfit's advances and rejected the bid.

The Irons are still yet to bring in any deadline day signings as the 11pm cut-off looms, but it seems at this point that a late swoop for Nunez won't be happening.

What has Dean Jones said about Nunez moving to West Ham?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones ruled out a last-gasp Nunez deal.

When asked about West Ham's pursuit, the transfer insider simply gave GMS a four-word update: "That is dead now."

Why were West Ham keen to pay so much for Nunez?

Simply put, Nunez appears to be a star in the making.

The youngster has notched up 20 goals for Benfica already this season with three of his strikes coming in the Champions League against none other than Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see that calibre of club move to sign Nunez in the future, so perhaps West Ham were hoping they could sneak in a late deal this month before Europe's giants inevitably come knocking.

At the same time, West Ham clearly need more strike options with Michail Antonio their only out-and-out front-man as things stand, so Nunez could have been a key addition in their bid for Champions League qualification.

Will West Ham sign another striker on Deadline Day?

It doesn't seem that way. There are some murmurings that the Irons could yet agree a late deal for defender Duje Caleta-Car, but things are pretty quiet on the strike front as things stand.

There were links with Liverpool forward Divock Origi earlier on deadline day, however nothing substantial has materialised as the 11pm cut-off emerges.

It seems the Irons will go another transfer window without signing a backup centre-forward to Antonio.

