Newcastle transfer news: 6'2 target's 'price continually going up' as 11pm cut-off looms

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Dean Jones has claimed Atalanta are attempting to 'grab a load of money' amid interest in their star striker Duvan Zapata from Newcastle United.

It's been a successful transfer window so far for the Magpies, who have added Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett to their ranks already.

What is the latest news involving Newcastle?

Despite bringing in former Burnley forward Wood via a £25 million deal, new manager Eddie Howe appears determined to sign another attacking option in the final hours of January.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle had an offer that would have potentially risen to £33m accepted by Reims this morning for the highly-rated Hugo Ekitike.

However, the 19-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club following late interest from Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain and will reassess his options in the summer.

That has left Howe's charges short of options up front due to Callum Wilson's latest injury setback and means their search for a striker is set to go on until the last minute of the winter window.

Jones previously stated that 'personal terms are pretty much agreed' between Zapata and Newcastle, with a transfer fee still to be approved for the 6 foot 2 target.

The South American has been in scintillating form so far this season, bagging 12 goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances for La Dea and would be a significant coup for the St. James' Park outfit.

What has Jones said about Zapata?

Nevertheless, agreeing a deal for Zapata appears to be proving far from straightforward for Newcastle's hierarchy.

Rangnick not at Old Trafford next season?! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

With Atalanta aware that Zapata is the only option now available to Newcastle, Jones has revealed that they are putting a 'premium' price on the player.

He told GiveMeSport: “They can smell the chance to just grab a load of money, basically. They know how desperate Newcastle are. Now, they are their last hope, so they're just going to put a premium on him. Every time they answer the phone, the price goes up.”

Do Newcastle need a new striker?

In 21 Premier League fixtures to date, Newcastle have only found the back of the net on 21 occasions, highlighting the need for attacking reinforcements.

1 of 7 Do you know this obscure player Newcastle signed in the January transfer window? Davide Santon Valentino Lazaro Rémy Cabella Remie Streete

And with Wood yet to score for his new employers, the temptation to side another striker is easy to understand for Howe.

Zapata has struck double figures in the league each of his last five full seasons and could prove to be an extremely astute acquisition for Newcastle as they attempt to escape the relegation zone.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News