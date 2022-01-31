Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'asked' about signing 55-goal striker on deadline day

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur made an enquiry to sign 55-goal Juventus striker Alvaro Morata today, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.



Spurs have strengthened their squad on deadline day additions of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, but it appears as though they were exploring other last-gasp opportunities as well.

What’s the latest with Spurs?

Well, manager Antonio Conte made it clear during the January window that he wanted new bodies through the door at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to help the club in their bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season – securing qualification for the Champions League as a result.

So far only two new faces have arrived after previous moves for Adama Traore and Luis Diaz both fell through, with the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Bryan Gil all looking set to secure exits before the 11pm deadline.

It means that Conte actually has less squad depth when Spurs came into the window, which certainly leaves them in an interesting position in their battle against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham to finish in the top four.

With less than two hours remaining it seems unlikely that any more additions will join the Juve duo in north London, but it appears as though Fabio Paratici at least made an enquiry to see if they could bring former Chelsea striker Morata to the club.

What did O’Rourke say about Morata?

When asked if Spurs could do any more business, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “They did ask about Alvaro Morata today. Never say never with Spurs.”

Have Tottenham have a good window?

If they end it having lost four first-team players and only replaced them with two knowing that Conte wanted new additions, then you’d have to say probably not.

Of course, January is always a tough time to bring in your top targets and I’m sure that the experienced Italian knows it, but he will also be well aware that attracting his top summer targets could also depend on Tottenham qualifying for the Champions League.

That is something that is far from guaranteed at the moment when you see how they compared to Chelsea in both the League Cup and the FA Cup in recent weeks, and it could prove to be a critical decision not doing more in this window when it comes to their future.

