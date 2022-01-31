Everton transfer news: Lampard 'might do one more signing' before 11pm deadline

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dean Jones believes that Everton could still do one more deal before the transfer window closes this evening.

The Toffees have secured the signing of Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United and are closing in on the signing of Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur, too.

What’s the latest with Everton?

Earlier in the window, under the management of Rafael Benitez, they signed Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kyiv and Nathan Patterson from Rangers, while also securing the loan signing of Anwar El Ghazi from Aston Villa.

The club have also signed Van de Beek from United on deadline day and reports suggest that they are now closing in on a deal to sign Dele from Spurs on a permanent basis.

That deal could rise to £30m, per The Guardian, if certain add-ons are met, and Jones now reports that the club could move for further new additions before the deadline.

Time, of course, is running out, with the window set to shut at 11pm and there being precious little time to add further names to Frank Lampard’s squad following his appointment as Rafael Benitez’s successor.

What did Jones say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "So I think, if Lampard has said to them in his talks that there's a certain area of the field that needs strengthening, then I do think that they would look at options.

"It's not going to be a multi-million pound deal, I'm sure, at this point. [If they can find] someone that reflects Lampard's attitude and personality on the pitch then they might do one more."

Who else have Everton been linked with?

They have been linked with a potential move to sign Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic before the deadline but noted transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reports that such a deal is next to impossible before the deadline, with Real insisting that they are not willing to let him go.

The club were also linked with a potential move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who has worked under Lampard before, but it seems that they are now in a real race against time to beat the deadline and bring him in, should they want to.

Lampard, though, has seen a number of new additions brought into the Merseyside club as he sets about dragging the club up the table and away from the potential of a dreaded relegation battle in the coming weeks.

Everton are currently 16th and are just four points clear of the relegation zone.

