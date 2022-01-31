Highlights Manchester United's signing of Andy Kellett in 2015 was surprising because he was a Championship player and had the lowest rating in the league at the time.

Manchester United fans were baffled when they signed Andy Kellett on Deadline Day of the January transfer window in 2015. In a season where the Red Devils had snapped up Angel Di María and Radamel Falcao, it was certainly surprising to see the club making a last-ditch move for a Championship player.

Kellett was plying his trade for Bolton Wanderers at the time and was fresh from a brief spell at Plymouth Argyle when the remarkable opportunity to move to Old Trafford on loan transpired. Anyone put in his shoes would find it extremely difficult to turn down this once-in-a-lifetime chance.

According to The Athletic, the midfielder is now a semi-professional player for Bury in the ninth-tier of English football while also working as a job controller for BT Enterprise, following a spell as a roofer previously to supplement his desire to continue playing football. It's a far cry from the situation he surprisingly found himself in when getting the call from Man United in 2015.

'Worst-rated Championship player'

The eye-opening transfer was made all the more bewildering by the fact that Kellett held the unwanted status of being the worst-rated player in England's second-tier during that very season. According to the Independent, WhoScored statistics ranked Kellett rock bottom out of any player to have appeared in the Championship up to that point in 2014/15 with a miserable rating of 5.56.

Kellett had amassed merely 51 minutes in the division that campaign when he was hauled off while Bolton were trailing 3-0 to Rotherham United, which was enough to earn the unfortunate record. Despite getting his big move to Manchester United - albeit temporarily - the now 29-year-old has never really recovered professionally.

Kellett makes last-gasp Man Utd move

However, United's subsequent move for the youngster made a lot more sense when it became apparent that he had been acquired to provide cover in the club's Under-21s team. With Bolton taking United youngster Saidy Janko on loan for the rest of the season, Kellett moved in the opposite direction for what endures as one of the club's strangest and most charming transfers.

And upon the advent of 2022's Deadline Day in the January transfer window, Mirror Football had a chat with the 28-year-old to reminisce on his last-gasp scramble to become a United player. Kellett had received a phone call from his agent telling him not to sign another deal with Plymouth and that all would become clear when he arrived at Bolton.

The left-back and midfielder reminisced: "When I got in there, the manager - Neil Lennon at the time - said: 'There's an opportunity to go to Man Utd, if you want.' I didn't think it was a joke, but it was a shock to me. Obviously when he told me I was buzzing."

Reflecting on the chaos of Deadline Day, Kellett recalled: "I remember having to rush over from Chorley to Carrington. I was actually still at Carrington when the deadline closed, it was probably 10:30pm or maybe 11pm. Everything was just thrown on to me at the last minute, but they're the most exciting!"

The Englishman then added: "Obviously going to Man Utd was massive for me, but the chaos of that day didn't really bother me. I was more excited than anything. As the day was building up, I always thought I was going back to Plymouth, so it was kind of just the last half an hour of the day that was chaotic."

Kellett's career journey

Kellett never did make a permanent move to the 'Theatre of Dreams', but he still made the most of his time at the club by helping to guide United's youth team to the Premier League 2 trophy. After returning to Bolton, Kellett proceeded to sign a three-year contract with Wigan Athletic, but eventually moved out on loan to Chesterfield for the 2017/18 season amid limited game time.

Spells with Notts County, Fylde and Alfreton followed, before Kellett secured a move to Guiseley - who play in the National League North - that provided him with consistency. "For whatever reason I've dropped, probably due to injury," Kellett pondered when asked about his career trajectory in 2022, when playing for Guiseley.

Injuries caused a lot of problems for the Englishman during his time with both Alfreton and Guiseley, as he secured a move Bury in the North West Counties League Premier Division in June 2023. He is once again suffering from fitness issues as an Achillies injury is currently keeping him out of action.

Kellett looks back on his career

Speaking about the hectic spell of his career, that saw him move to Man United - rather than return to Plymouth - the 29-year-old The Athletic: “It can be hard because when I look back at the start of my career, having that time at Manchester United, winning young player of the year at Plymouth and helping Wigan win promotion, that was all before I had turned 23. For the last five or six years, I’ve just felt like I’m falling and falling and falling.”

Dropping down the divisions must have been a bitter pill to swallow, but Kellett appears to think things may have gone differently had his stay at Old Trafford been extended: “The season after I left, Luke Shaw got injured. Marcos Rojo was also out and suddenly there was a first-team spot available. So he (Van Gaal) brought this young lad (Cameron Borthwick-Jackson) out of the under-18s. I do look back sometimes and wonder whether it might have been me getting that opportunity.”

Discussing the new journey he is embarking upon with Bury - a club in financial ruins not too long ago - Kellett said: “In the first game, when we got 5,500 fans at Gigg Lane, it was brilliant,” before adding: “There’s history here. Even though it is lower than everywhere I played before, you will never get another story with this magnitude at this level.”

Having a taste of being at a Premier League club is more than most professional player can even dream of, meaning he is fortunate to have found himself in such a position, regardless of how it turned out in the end.

