Arsenal transfer news: Major update with 'Aubameyang replacement earmarked to come in'

Arsenal had 'someone earmarked' to come in and replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 32-year-old is poised to join Barcelona after they reached a verbal agreement with the Gunners, bringing an end to his four-year stay in north London.

What is the latest news involving Aubameyang?

According to The Athletic, Aubameyang is set to sign an initial six-month deal, with the option for an additional year subject to agreeing contract terms.

The Gabon international is scheduled to undergo a medical tonight after Barca head coach Xavi is understood to have identified him as his primary target to bolster his attacking options this month.

Aubameyang was Arsenal's captain and talisman at the start of the season but hasn't featured for the capital club since 6 December after returning home lat from a trip abroad.

A club statement described the incident as 'his latest disciplinary breach' and manager Mikel Arteta decided to strip the prolific striker of the captaincy and forced him to train alone.

In 163 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, Aubameyang scored 92 goals and provided a further 21 assists, winning the FA Cup along the way, and his departure could be a big blow.

What has Jones said about Aubameyang?

With Aubameyang exiting the Emirates Stadium so late in the window, Arteta has been left with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah as his only options up front for the second half of the campaign.

And Jones has revealed the Arsenal hierarchy had planned to bring someone in to replace their leading marksmen but ultimately didn't have enough time to do so.

He told GiveMeSport: “They had someone earmarked to come in, but I don't think they thought that Aubameyang would’ve gone this late, and there might not be time for that one now.”

Who could have replaced Aubameyang?

Former Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in recent months before Italian giants Juventus secured his signature in a £66.6 million deal.

Everton's highly-rated forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has also been widely tipped to make the move to north London following a string of impressive displays.

However, the arrival of new boss Frank Lampard reportedly put a stop to that transfer before it got off the ground as the 43-year-old blocked Calvert-Lewin's exit.

Alexander Isak is another name believed to be on Arsenal's wish list, but Arteta will now have to wait until the summer to sign a replacement for Aubameyang.

