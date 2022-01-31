Tottenham transfer news: Spurs set to miss out on 20% of Everton fee for Dele Alli

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

MK Dons will bag 20 percent of the fee that Everton pay Tottenham for Dele Alli, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Alli joined Tottenham for £5m from the League One outfit seven years ago and they will therefore receive a tidy amount following the midfielder's switch to Goodison Park.

How did Alli perform at Tottenham?

Despite a pretty sorry end to his time in North London, overall, the 25-year-old has been a brilliant servant for Spurs.

In Alli's first three seasons, he established himself as one of the finest talents in the land, securing consecutive PFA Young Player of the Year awards and was one of the biggest success stories of the Mauricio Pochettino era.

During that period, Alli was directly involved in 87 goals and alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen, was one of the first names on Pochettino's teamsheet.

But after Spurs' run to the Champions League final, Alli's form dipped dramatically, and he was unable to rediscover his best form again.

In the last few seasons, Premier League starts have been few and far between and perhaps the fact that Alli hasn't scored a league goal from open play for more than two years highlights exactly how much he has fallen.

Therefore, with Alli clearly not part of Antonio Conte's plans moving forward, he's been allowed to leave and is on the verge of joining Everton on a permanent deal.

The Toffees are expected to pay around £10m for his services, although Jones believes that MK Dons will bank around 20 percent of the final fee.

What did Jones say about Alli?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "I guess by getting themselves into a situation whereby, they know he's capable of producing if he's given a run of games, there's an opportunity to get that money, but on the flip side, MK Dons will be due 20 percent for whatever he's sold for."

Did Alli need to leave Tottenham?

Daniel Levy probably didn't envisage getting this type of fee when Alli was one of the hottest prospects in English football, but they simply needed to part ways.

Alli has fallen off a cliff in recent years, but playing for an Everton team managed by Frank Lampard, a young and hungry manager, could be the perfect recipe for the midfielder to try and get back to where he once was.

Despite it ending disappointingly, Alli should be remembered at Spurs as someone who lit up the Premier League as a teenager, scoring memorable goals against Chelsea and Crystal Palace and producing a stunning performance against Real Madrid, not the player who's been sat on the bench for the best part of 18 months.

