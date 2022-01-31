Man United transfer news: Fresh update reveals why Newcastle's Lingard deal collapsed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones claims that figures at Manchester United overruled Ralf Rangnick's decision to allow Jesse Lingard to leave in January, meaning his potential move to Newcastle United collapsed.

The attacking midfielder was linked with a potential move away from Old Trafford throughout the transfer window and Newcastle appeared to push hardest for his signature.

What's the latest with Lingard?

The England international was linked with a move away on deadline day, as there seemed to be renewed optimism among his potential suitors that he could be extricated from Old Trafford.

Newcastle were reported to have made a new loan bid to sign Lingard on deadline day as they continued their aggressive recruitment this month.

That came after The Athletic reported on Monday morning that Lingard had held a meeting with manager Rangnick in which he requested an exit, with the manager not standing in his way.

However, United decided later in the day that they were not going to allow him to move on, with West Ham also reported to have made a fresh bid.

Lingard has yet to make a Premier League start this season, perhaps explaining Rangnick's willingness to let him move on.

But Jones insists that there were figures at the club who did not want Lingard to leave, so blocked the potential move away from Old Trafford to St James' Park.

In addition, the insider also claims that United were interested in adding a tax to any deal that would have seen Newcastle pay a large fee to the club if they had survived in the top-flight.

What did Jones say?

He told GiveMeSport: "Jesse Lingard, there's frustration all round on that one. I know Jesse's slightly aggrieved that he's not got the move he wants.

"To be honest, I don't think Rangnick had a problem with him going, I think it's other people at the club that don't want him to leave right now and I did hear, one thing that was quite interesting, was that United were interested in adding a survival tax, whereby it would cost Newcastle a bit more if they ended up staying up with Jesse Lingard in the team."

What happens now?

Lingard is out of contract in the summer and is more than likely to move then.

Tottenham Hotspur are reported to have been in contact with the player's camp over a free transfer, and there could be renewed interest from both Newcastle and West Ham then, too.

Barcelona and AC Milan have also been credited with an interest so it is likely that Lingard will have his pick of potential destinations once the season is over, and his deal at United is up.

