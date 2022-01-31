West Ham transfer news: Benfica's message to David Moyes over Darwin Nunez revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Benfica have told West Ham United that Darwin Nunez could move to the club in the summer instead of in January.

The club attempted to do a deal to sign the young striker from the Portuguese club but were unable to strike a deal.

What’s the latest with West Ham?

The club do not appear to be doing any business on deadline day.

The Hammers have not actually signed a single player throughout the January transfer window despite their position in the Premier League table.

West Ham are currently fifth, one point behind Manchester United in fourth but the club have not strengthened David Moyes’ squad at all.

They have been linked with a number of potential additions and appear to have made bids for a number of players, with reports suggesting that offers were tabled for both Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford at Leeds United, while a huge bid was also said to have been tabled for Nunez.

The Benfica star is improving during his time in Portugal and has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season in just 26 games, including goals against both Barcelona and Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Still just 22, the Uruguay international has made a total of 69 appearances for Benfica and has scored 34 goals, while also laying on 14 assists, and can play as a striker and as a left winger.

But it seems as though Benfica are going to keep him at the club, with Jones reporting that the Liga NOS club have told West Ham that they would be more open to a deal in the summer.

Moyes’ side, of course, only have Michail Antonio as an out-and-out striker within their squad at this point.

What has Jones said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said: "Benfica basically said, 'we're not going to do the deal right now, come back in the summer' and they might do that but it's absolutely no help to them right now"

Who else is interested in Nunez?

Newcastle United were linked with a potential deal to sign the forward earlier in the January transfer window and a variety of clubs have been linked previously.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been touted as potential suitors as well, while Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring developments.

If West Ham do need to come back in the summer, they will likely face some hefty competition for Nunez’s signature.

