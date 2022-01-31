Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have signed Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Toffees beat off rival suitors Crystal Palace and Valencia to secure the Dutchman’s signature on Deadline Day, but they will not have the option to buy the player once his contract is up in the summer.

After arriving at Old Trafford in 2020 from Ajax, the midfielder has made just 50 appearances for the Red Devils and has struggled to break into United’s starting 11, having made just four starts this season.

But it is an exciting transfer for both the 24-year-old and Everton, who are set to cover his wages while he is away from Manchester.

For Van de Beek, the prospect of playing for the Blues is an attractive one that will help the midfielder climb back into favour with the Dutch national side.

But it also appears that the arrival of Everton’s new manager, Frank Lampard, seems to have been another catalyst in getting him to put pen to paper.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision,” Van de Beek told Everton.com after he had signed for the club.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals.

“He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot.”

He is a player the Merseyside club have been linked with for some time, and while he can learn a lot under Lampard, there’s no doubt he is an impressive addition for the Merseyside club.

The Blues have been in need of some fresh legs through the middle for some time and despite his struggles breaking into the United squad, he can provide some of the quality that can help the ailing Everton side lift themselves away from the threat of relegation.

While Van de Beek might not steal the headlines for his stats at Man Utd, having now scored two goals in 50 games, a video showing his highlights has been posted on YouTube that evidences just how good the 24-year-old is at controlling the play from midfield.

Showing off his astute ability to read a game, the video shows a highlights reel of his impressive work winning possession back in midfield while also proving that he is an elite ball user who can transition play higher upfield.

Check it out below…

There’s no wonder why Everton have wanted to sign the player for some time.

Given the chance, Van de Beek has shown great promise, especially during his time in the Eredivisie, making 175 appearances for Ajax, yielding an impressive tally of 41 goals and 34 assists.

And he continues to play like this; he could quickly become a regular face in Everton’s starting 11 and will follow in the footsteps of other Dutch Toffees, including Davy Klaassen, John Heitinga and Andy van der Meyde.

