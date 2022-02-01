Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The second busiest January transfer window in history is over.

Clubs spent a total of £295 million on players this month and will no longer have the opportunity to add to their squad between now and the end of the transfer window.

New players coming to these shores include Luis Diaz, Bruno Guimaraes, Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

But which clubs will be happiest following the closure of the January transfer window?

Which clubs now have the ammunition to achieve their season targets?

Which clubs will still feel they’re a bit short?

Well, we’ve decided to turn to Tiermaker to rank each Premier League club’s transfer window from ‘Winners’ to ‘Absolute disaster.’

Check out our rankings at the bottom of this page.

Absolute disaster

Arsenal

Manchester United

This was a big transfer window for Arsenal as they look to finish in the top-four of the Premier League. However, they failed to sign anyone of seniority with only Colorado Rapids centre-back Auston Trusty joining in the summer. They missed out on Dusan Vlahovic and Arthur Melo. They allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona on a free transfer, while also letting Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Saed Kolasinac, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari and Folarin Balogun leave on loan.

Meanwhile, United are also in that top-four race and also failed to sign anyone. They also allowed players to leave with Anthony Martial joining Sevilla, Amad Diallo heading to Rangers and Donny van de Beek moving to Everton on loan.

Bad window

Tottenham

West Ham

Norwich

Burnley

Chelsea

Antonio Conte demanded a big transfer window for Spurs but they missed out on both Diaz and Adama Traore who signed for Liverpool and Barcelona respectively. It meant they had to settle for Juventus duo Kulusevski and Bentancur. Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli were all allowed to leave.

West Ham failed to make a signing despite trying to snap up Benfica striker, Dawin Nunez, late in the window. They also failed in their attempt to get Jesse Lingard to rejoin the club. At least they kept their best players.

Burnley lost Chris Wood to relegation rivals, Newcastle - something they wish they could have avoided. They did get £25 million for him, spending half of that on Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg as a direct replacement.

Chelsea were linked with a number of players in the hope for them to get their title charge back on track but they were unable to sign a senior player.

Meh

Newcastle

Leeds

Crystal Palace

Southampton

Brighton

Leicester

As expected, Newcastle were the biggest spenders in the window bringing in Kieran Trippier, Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Matt Targett and Dan Burn. A decent window but, after all the players they were linked with, it’s hard to feel that it’s a tad underwhelming.

Leeds signed 18-year-old Mateo Fernández from Espanyol but did nothing else.

Palace made Jean-Philippe Mateta’s loan a permanent deal but that was about it.

The same can be said about Southampton, who didn’t sign anyone.

Brighton lost Burn but signed 18-year-old Polish midfielder, Kacper Kozłowski, and striker Deniz Undav from Union Saint-Gilloise for £5.8 million. Both will spend the rest of the season at the clubs they were signed from.

Leicester had a very quiet window.

Good window

Manchester City

Wolves

Brentford

Watford

Man City signed exciting Argentine striker, Julian Alvarez, for £14 million from River Plate. He will return to Argentina for the rest of the season.

Wolves signed a couple of young players but made the deal for Hwang Hee-Chan permanent after his impressive first half of the season at Molineux.

Brentford loan Jonas Lossl but we can’t help but grade it as a ‘great window’ for signing Christian Eriksen on a free.

Watford got a new manager in this window but also signed a number of players including Hassane Kamara from Nice, Samir from Udinese and Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux.

Great window

Liverpool

Everton

Liverpool beat Spurs to the exciting Diaz for around £40 million. They also tried to sign Fabio Carvalho from Fulham and, while they failed, there’s belief a deal in the summer can be agreed.

Everton not only appointed Lampard but also signed four players. Vitaly Myolenko and Nathan Patterson signed early in the window, while they also got Van de Beek from Manchester United and Alli on a free transfer. If they can get the best out of them, it would be fantastic business.

Winners

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard’s Villa are the winners of the transfer window.

They added Lucas Digne, Philippe Coutinho, Calum Chambers and Robin Olsen to their squad and look set for a decent second half of the campaign.

Final rankings

So, that’s the transfer window closed for a number of months and clubs have to be satisfied with their squad until the end of the season.

Have they got a good enough squad to achieve their ambitions? We’ll find out in the coming months.

Some - like Aston Villa - will feel they’ve strengthened enough to finish the season strongly as they look for a top-eight finish.

However, some - like Arsenal and Man Utd - might already be thinking January was a missed opportunity that could cost them a top-four finish.

