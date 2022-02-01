Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Georgia Stanway has never been renowned as an out-and-out goalscorer but the English star became Manchester City’s record scorer at the weekend as Gareth Taylor’s side thrashed Nottingham Forest 8-0 in the Women’s FA Cup.

Stanway bagged a hat-trick against Forest to take her City goal tally to 64 from 171 appearances –– overtaking Nikita Parris, who now plays for Arsenal.

It’s an outstanding achievement for a player that’s proved to be so versatile over the years, having operated in defence, midfield and attack for City.

Remarkably, having joined the club in 2015, Stanway is still only 23 and will no doubt score plenty more goals before her time in Manchester comes to an end.

Speaking after the Forest game, Taylor lauded Stanway’s historic treble, stating: “I’m so pleased for her because she’s showing real hot form at the moment. She’s been great to work with, particularly her attitude and application to try new positions and affect the play wherever she plays.”

But how did the City star write herself into City folklore at such a young age? Here’s a look at some of the key moments during her career so far:

Early Man City career

On July 18th, 2015, Stanway signed for Man City as a youth prospect and made her senior debut later that year as a substitute against Durham in the Continental Cup.

On August 27th, she scored the first of her 64 goals for the club in a 2-0 win against Everton and ended the season by winning the club’s Rising Star award.

That same season, Stanway scored a wonder-goal against Sunderland, which was voted the goal of the season, ahead of strikes from Toni Duggan, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne.

Prolific league campaign

Stanway’s most prolific scoring season to date came in the 2018/19 campaign, where she notched 16 goals in all competitions.

This put her second in the scoring charts for City that season, behind Parris, who bagged 24 goals in just 29 games.

Stanway and Parris’ exploits in front of goal helped City achieve a second-place finish in the WSL and qualify for the Women’s Champions League.

Her performances also saw her win the PFA Women’s Young Player of the Year award.

Return to scoring form this season

City have struggled with injuries so far this season and Stanway was often called upon in defence at the start of the campaign.

More recently, however, the 23-year-old has started playing further forward again and has been in red hot form in front of goal.

The England international has scored in six of her last eight games for City, notching 10 times in the process.

Interestingly, Stanway’s goals have translated into City putting together an impressive run of results. Taylor’s side are now unbeaten in eight games and sit just four points away from a Champions League place.

