Kamaru Usman will fight Israel Adesanya 'if there is enough money'

Kamaru Usman will fight Israel Adesanya if the money is right.

That's the view of Usman's Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz

The Nigerian Nightmare is expected to defend his UFC welterweight title against British rival Leon Edwards later this year.

Usman successfully defended his belt against Colby Covington in New York at Madison Square Garden last time out - with Edwards his likely next opponent according to reports.

The 34-year-old has also flirted with a sensational move up to light heavyweight - but Abdelaziz has other ideas.

He told TMZ: “The next victim is Leon Edwards.

“Great fighter but he will get finished under three rounds. Fact. It’s gonna [sic] happen.

"The welterweight division in the UFC right now is very interesting.

"Kamaru is gonna [sic] beat him, I want him to beat Leon Edwards, and then I want him to go fight Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title.”

Now of course, both have previously come out and said that they have no intention of ever fighting each other in the future.

However, Abdelaziz doesn't think that will be a problem, as he insists 'it makes a lot of sense'.

He explained: “Listen, these guys, they’re cool but I don’t think they’re best friends.

“If there is enough money for both of them to fight, they will fight in the parking lot.

"I know how people work. This has nothing to do with loyalty, because these guys, it’s not like they’re training partners or brothers.

"They’re African brothers and that holds a lot of value but at the end of the day, I’m Kamaru Usman’s team all the way.

"I want to see Kamaru Usman, before the end of the road, have two titles. I’m selfish, I’m greedy, and I think Kamaru deserves it.

“I know Dana wants it, I want it, it makes sense. It makes a lot of sense. Israel Adesanya goes up to fight for light heavyweight division [title].

"Israel did not accomplish what Kamaru accomplished. There’s no way. Not to take anything away from Israel.

"I think there is enough money for these two guys that [they] would fight. I want to see this fight now. I think fans want it, I want it. I think these two men need to call each other.

"Mike Tyson told me this: ‘If they’re real brothers, they should fight for them to make money.’”

