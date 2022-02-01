WWE Raw: Becky Lynch to defend title against Lita at Elimination Chamber

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After making her WWE return at Royal Rumble on Saturday night, Ronda Rousey appeared on Monday Night Raw to discuss her next move with the company.

Her win at the weekend has guaranteed her a title match at WrestleMania 38 but Rowdy is yet to make her decision on which of her old foes she wants to take on.

The UFC legend will choose her opponent on Friday after confronting Charlotte Flair.

Last night, Rousey met with Becky Lynch and things got rather heated between the two former rivals.

Rowdy repeatedly referred to the red brand champion as "Rebecca" and stated she did not deserve her attention — further stressing should she opt for a title match against Flair, Big Time Becks would be demoted to the undercard.

The segment between the two old rivals ended with Rousey flooring Lynch via a judo throw and teasing her with an armbar.

Fans will have to wait until this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown before they discover who Rousey will select for her WrestleMania title match.

But Lynch isn't getting off that easy. After her clash with Rousey, Lita made her entrance, sporting some Big Time Becks merchandise, which fans were quick to pick up on.

The WWE Hall of Famer returned to the company at the weekend alongside a number of other wrestling legends to take part in the 30-woman Rumble match.

Clearly eager to make her mark, Lita wasted no time in offering up a challenge for Lynch, but not before the two exchanged some pleasantries.

"I don't know how she [Rousey] can talk like that to you — you are the GOAT, am I right?" Lita said. "I knew since the first day I met you that you'd be right here. You have set the women's division on fire, it's never been hotter."

Lynch lapped up the compliments before returning the favour, hailing Lita as a "legend" and talking about how she admired her when she was growing up.

Lita offered up the challenge, which Lynch initially rejected. But The Man couldn't ignore the clamouring of the crowd and the WWE Hall of Famer's suggestion that Lynch was too afraid to take her on.

After a firm agreement, Lita exited the stage and left fans hungry to watch the two WWE legends in action later this month.

News Now - Sport News