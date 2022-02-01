Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather could comfortably be called the best boxer ever.

He retired from boxing with an astonishing perfect record of 50-0, which includes inviting UFC star Conor McGregor into his world and stopping him in the 10th round.

This is just one of Floyd’s many incredibly memorable bouts during his iconic career, but his battle with Zab Judah may just top the lot.

On April 8, 2006, “Money” Mayweather fought “Super” Zab Judah in Las Vegas. The fight was set up due to Mayweather moving up the weight divisions to challenge Zab, who was previously the undisputed welterweight champion.

However, just three months before the fight, Judah lost his championship to Carlos Baldomir in a mandatory challenge fight for the gold. This result sent shockwaves through boxing, but the fight with Mayweather, originally with much higher stakes, was still put on despite the title loss.

Due to this defeat, Judah was considered a massive underdog going into the fight against the now legendary boxer, but it appeared that “Super” Judah had a point to prove.

In the opening two rounds, the fight was surprisingly even. Mayweather was visibly floored by his opponent, but the referee ruled it as a slip, perhaps sparing the blushes of the overwhelming favourite coming into the fight.

(The brawl starts at 09:21 in the above video)

From the fifth round onwards, Mayweather was able to become more and more dominant, which was becoming evident in the action and on the judges’ scorecards.

As the fight progressed, it wasn’t looking good for Judah which may have been why the bout seemed to unravel.

With just 10 seconds left in the 10th round, Judah struck the groin area of Floyd and followed up with a right hand to the back of his head. Roger Mayweather didn’t react well to this and jumped into the ring, causing a similar response from the opposing team.

Before fans knew it, the ring was flooded with members from both teams, who were all enraged by the actions and reactions happening in the fight.

The brawl lasted for over 10 minutes and featured pure anarchy.

Once finally settled, the fight was allowed to continue and Floyd even tried to be respectful to his opponent before resuming the action.

Floyd Mayweather won the fight by decision, but the win was overshadowed by the crazy events sparking the all-out brawl in the 10th round.

As a sanction, $700,000 (or £520,000) worth of fines were handed out and split between both camps.

Roger Mayweather was fined $200,000, Yoel Judah $100,000, Mayweather’s cornerman Leonard Ellerbe $50,000, and, harshest of all, Zab Judah $350,000.

That wasn't all, though, as both fighters had their purses temporarily withheld, while Judah, his father and Roger Mayweather all had their licenses temporarily revoked.

It truly was one of boxing's craziest nights.

