Among Us: How to Change Chat Type

We haven't seen any updates for some time in Among Us, which has ultimately led to issues with chat. However, there is a setting where the Chat Type can be changed which some may not be aware of.

At the time of writing, Innersloth, the developers, have not added a new patch to their social deception series for over six months, where they added a series of features relating to communication.

This has proved to be frustrating for some, mainly because players have been unable to talk to their friends in-game, effectively hindering the Among Us gameplay experience.

Among Us is a game that became hugely popular thanks to Twitch - with many gamers streaming to Innersloth's creation during 2020. While the momentum may have halted slightly, the player base on Among Us remains vast.

That being said, for those that are just getting used to Among Us for the first time, the problems with chat could put them off returning to the game in future.

What are the Issues with Chat in Among Us?

(Credit: Screen Rant)

Innersloth decided to introduce safety measures to Among Us that had a dramatic effect on how gamers communicate with each other during loading lobbies and games themselves.

Some may have described this to be 'slightly sus', but the developers had good intentions behind their decision to remove the ability to type in chat for certain account holders.

This was introduced during the last update where certain account holders had respective privileges in the chat with various ways of communicating. The Quick Chat wheel was introduced for players aged 13 or under, as well as others who aren't that keen on typing their own accusations or questions to fellow gamers.

Even though creating an Among Us account is free, players that choose not to will only be able to access Quick Chat.

How to Change Chat Type in Among Us

If you are keen to change your chat type, there is a fairly simple way of going about this that doesn't involve diving into too many sub-menus.

Here are the instructions:

Head to the Options menu

menu Select Data

You will see Chat Type in this menu. You can now switch between Quick Chat and Free or Quick Chat.

Just a reminder, the Free Chat feature is not available for those players that have set up accounts and are under the age of 13, and will therefore be limited to the use of Quick Chat only.

