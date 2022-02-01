Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing: Alex Wassabi Roasts Opponent Deji in Video

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Showstar UK VS USA YouTube Boxing Event is around the corner and American YouTuber Wassabi has roasted British YouTuber Deji ahead of the fight.

The huge boxing event is looking to replicate the popularity and the success of the YouTube vs TikTok Boxing event we saw in 2021.

Hopefully there will be around 10 fights on the night featuring some of the biggest British and American YouTubers on the planet with millions of subscribers.

The promotion and the news is increasing as we get closer to this event, and it looks like we will be in for a great spectacle.

Alex Wassabi Roasts Opponent Deji in YouTube Video Ahead of UK vs USA Showstar YouTube Boxing Event

The UK vs USA Showstar YouTube Boxing Event will have two main events. These main events will see Faze Temperrr face KingKennyTV and Deji face Wassabi.

These UK vs USA YouTubers will be wanting to win for their country and a lot of pride is a stake for this event. Wassabi and Deji both have millions of subscribers so no doubt this is a great co-main event for Showstar.

Commentator for the event Wade Plemons was interviewing American YouTuber Wassabi and it is fair to say he is very confident that Deji will be easy to beat.

Speaking on YouTube channel The W.A.D.E Concept, Wassabi roasted Deji as he said: "I think me and Temperrr have both got it. I think he's going to get the win first, then I'm come in and I'm going to end Deji.

I wouldn't even be surprised if he didn't even fake an injury, but he really injured himself, like he sprained his ankle on purpose so that he can get out of this. He's going to realise that he needs more time and this is his last chance."

No doubt Deji will not be happy about these comments, and it will be intriguing to see if the British YouTuber hits back at these comments over the next few days.

With such comments circulating on social media, tensions will be increased between the fighters, and we are excited to see what is said and what other fights are announced before the event on Saturday 5th March 2022.

