F1 2021: How to Get a Good Start Every Time

Races in F1 2021 can be long and getting a good start could be the difference between you taking the chequered flag first, or falling down the order.

Codemasters brought out their first virtual racing sim under the EA umbrella in July 2021 and captured many of the fundamental features of Formula 1 as a whole, including the intense anticipation of waiting for those five red lights to go out while sitting on the grid.

Of course, you aren't able to win a race at the start, as there is a lot more to an F1 race than that, but getting ahead of your competitors going into turn one could be crucial.

That being said, there is a tried and tested method where you can get a good start every time you get ready for a race.

Whether you are playing on PlayStation or Xbox, there is a cunning way in which you can get a lightning start in F1 2021.

How do Starts Work in F1 2021?

(Credit: @Formula1Game)

Starts can work in two ways, where tyre, brake and engine temperature can have a huge difference. Firstly, as they do in Formula 1, the drivers will set off on a formation lap where they can warm up the respective components of their car.

If brakes and/or tyres are too hot or too cold, then there is a chance that the driver could make a mistake off the line and possibly bog down. Either that or gamers could even make an error going into the first corner.

The second choice is just to start the race from the grid, where car parts will already be up to the optimal temperatures, which tends to be a favoured option for many casual and some elite virtual drivers.

How to Get Good Starts in F1 2021

(Credit: Veloce)

It could not be simpler to get a strong start in F1 2021, but it does require some practice in order to get right every time.

Many drivers will just hold down the clutch (X/A) and hold down the accelerator (R2/RT) to provide maximum revs. This is not the way to go about it.

Here is what we recommend to get the best start in F1 2021:

Wait for the lights to start coming on and put the clutch in (X/A)

On the bottom right-hand corner of the HUD, there will be a message that says "Reach Optimal RPM". Once you rev to around 10,000 RPM, this message will change to "Maintain Optimal RPM."

Hold the revs there and drop the clutch when the lights go out!

