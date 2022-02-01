Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Rowdy One returned to Raw and made a physical statement at the expense of Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, before Lita emerged to issue a shocking challenge to Big Time Becks.

Plus, Brock Lesnar, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and more filled out the field for Bobby Lashley's upcoming WWE Title defense inside the Elimination Chamber!

Brock Lesnar was added to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley’s Elimination Chamber title defense

The Beast has spoken, in a way that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley never quite expected. Royal Rumble Match winner Brock Lesnar interrupted The All Mighty’s celebration by making his decision to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38, but that wasn’t all.

Lesnar then proceeded to challenge Lashley to a rematch for the WWE Championship right on the spot. The All Mighty was fuming and rejected the challenge with MVP, but that prompted The Beast Incarnate to demand he be added to Lashley’s upcoming title defense inside the Elimination Chamber, a request that WWE Official Adam Pearce swiftly granted.

Rhea Ripley def. Nikki A.S.H.

The highly anticipated one-on-one battle between former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. finally took center stage.

A back-and-forth melee ensued to continue this very personal rivalry, and the bell-to-bell action culminated with Ripley hitting her Riptide on The Almost Superhero for the win.

The Miz def. Dominik Mysterio

Looking to bounce back from his and Maryse’s defeat at the hands of Edge & Beth Phoenix, The Miz went one-on-one with Dominik Mysterio.

The young Mysterio gave it his all against a former WWE Champion, but The A-Lister used some sneaky tactics to get Rey Mysterio ejected from ringside. This led to Miz striking with a wicked Skull-Crushing Finale on Dominik to earn the victory.

Austin Theory def. Kevin Owens in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

After an intense “Road to WrestleMania” edition of “The KO Show” that saw Seth “Freakin” Rollins announce his involvement in the upcoming WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match, Kevin Owens and Austin Theory battled it out to see who would qualify for the next spot.

The thrilling back-and-forth matchup saw Theory finally hit KO with a huge ATL to earn the biggest win of his career and secure a spot in the match.

Angelo Dawkins def. Dolph Ziggler

The Street Profits were especially fired up for this matchup as Montez Ford led Cincinnati’s own Angelo Dawkins into battle against one-half of The Dirty Dawgs, Dolph Ziggler.

The thrilling battle culminated when Dawkins caught The Showoff with his innovative Silencer to score the win in his hometown, much like he hopes to see his Bengals do in two weeks.

Riddle def. Otis in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

An incredibly intense 50-lap scooter race marked the second stage of RK-Bro and Alpha Academy’s Academic Challenge, and it ended in controversial fashion when Otis straight-up flattened Riddle as he was slightly ahead of Chad Gable on the final lap.

Master Gable was able to score the victory, but that was not the end of Riddle’s night.

The Original Bro then found himself going toe-to-toe with Otis in a bout to qualify for the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match, and Riddle turned his luck around as he nailed Otis with a sudden Floating Bro for the pinfall victory to earn the next spot inside the Elimination Chamber.

Bianca Belair def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella

The EST of WWE set out to continue her winning ways with a one-on-one bout against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella.

The self-proclaimed Most Beautiful Woman in All of WWE just wasn’t a match with Bianca Belair on this occasion, as Belair finished her off with a devastating K.O.D. to earn the victory.

AJ Styles def. Rey Mysterio in a WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

The final WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match of the evening saw two living legends go at it as AJ Styles went one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.

The fast-paced action ended when Styles connected with an incredible Styles Clash, securing the victory and nabbing the final spot in the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship.

Ronda Rousey and Lita confronted Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return to Raw, but before she could make her decision for the WrestleMania 38 main event, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch emerged to reignite their rivalry.

Lynch explained that she would be the only real choice for Rousey to challenge in WrestleMania’s main event, but when she pushed one too many of The Rowdy One’s buttons, Rousey dropped the champion and told her the WrestleMania decision would have to wait until Friday.

Lynch remained in the ring, and WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her surprise presence felt, laying down a challenge to Big Time Becks for a Raw Women’s Title showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber. It took some convincing in the form of a few insults for Lynch to accept the blockbuster match.

