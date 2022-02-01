Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Bobby Lashley’s Elimination Chamber opponents are now in place following events on Monday Night Raw.

The Almighty will defend his newly won WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber next month against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory.

Lashley opened last night’s show but was soon interrupted by Brock Lesnar looking for an immediate rematch for the WWE Title. Instead, the Royal Rumble winner was the first to be added to the Elimination Chamber match.

Later in the show Seth Rollins declared his place in the match, citing his performance against Roman Reigns had gained him entry to the bout. He was then joined by Austin Theory, who defeated Kevin Owens to qualify, Riddle (after he dispatched of Otis) and AJ Styles, who beat Rey Mysterio to earn the final spot.

Elimination Chamber is the traditional next step on the road to WrestleMania and in 2022 will be held the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia, the first time the event has been hosted outside of North America.

At last year’s event, Daniel Bryan and Drew McIntyre were winners in their two respective Elimination Chamber matches, in an show more memorable for The Miz’s Money In The Bank cash-in on WWE Champion McIntyre.

Also announced on Monday Night Raw was a Raw Women’s Championship match for the Premium Live Event, which will see champion Becky Lynch put her title on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

