FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Swaps Tokens Tracker: Release Dates, How To Unlock, Expiry, Rewards and All You Need To Know
The FIFA 22 Future Stars FUT promo has a swaps token system which can be used to unlock an abundance of free rewards and we have all the key details around how to unlock these tokens and when each one expires.
The FUT Stars Ultimate Team promo sees a lot of young wonderkids with average FIFA ratings receive huge boosts to recognise the world class ability they could achieve in the future. The ratings these players get are typically high 80's or low 90's.
The swaps tokens will allow players to unlock rewards like special cards, huge packs and other bonuses, and you will have to grind as there will be 30 tokens available.
The swaps tokens went live from Sunday 30th January 2022, and they will continue to stay in the game until the promo ends.
FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Swaps Tokens Release Dates and How To Unlock
For those who do not know, swaps tokens are released by EA Sports during various promos, and these tokens can be used to unlock free rewards via squad building challenges.
There are 30 tokens up for grabs across the course of this promo, and it is important to note that these tokens will be released and will expire at different times. Do not fear, we are creating a tracker for these Future Stars Swaps Tokens so that you know when each one expires, releases and how to obtain these swaps tokens.
Thanks to FUTIconOK, we can see all the tokens involved in this promo. When the unreleased ones go live, we will be able to tell you how to unlock them.
Here are all the FUT Stars Swap Tokens:
1: Luis Arcadio García
- Release Date: Monday 31st January 2022
- How To Unlock: SBC TOTY Challenge 7
- Expires: Wednesday 2nd February 2022 6PM GMT
2: Mads Hermansen
- Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022
- How To Unlock: Free token when you login to Ultimate Team
- Expires: N/A
3: Ben Warland
- Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022
- How To Unlock: SBC Maldini Mid Icon Loan
- Expires: Sunday 27th February 2022 6PM GMT
4: Jake Hyde
- Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022
- How To Unlock: SBC TOTY Challenge 6
- Expires: Tuesday 1st February 2022 6PM GMT
5: Song Long
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
6: Milan Obradović
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
7: Dominik Stumberger
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
8: Armel Zohouri
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
9: Josh Reid
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
10: Ken Nkuba
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
11: Nico Ochojski
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
12: Sahal Abdul Samad
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
13: Jofre
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
14: Taiyo Nishino
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
15: Hector Kyprianou
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
16: Ryu Jae Moon
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
17: Ludvig Fritzson
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
18: Gianni Mollo
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
19: Oliver Antman
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
20: Jonah Ayunga
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
21: Patryk Zaucha
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
22: Dejan Vokić
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
23: Eoin Toal
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
24: Andréas Hountondji
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
25: Ahmad Al Habib
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
26: Matías González
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
27: Jan Shcherbakovski
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
28: Ali Coote
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
29: Kevin Paredes
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
30: Benjamin Hadžić
- Release Date: Not Released Yet
- How To Unlock: N/A
- Expires: N/A
Rewards
Here are the rewards you can unlock depending on how many Tokens you obtain, this information has been provided by EA Sports.
- 25 Tokens: Future Stars Team One Player Pick (Three options)
- 20 Tokens: 89 Overall Future Stars Connor Gallagher
- 15 Tokens: 85+ x10 Player Pack
- 12 Tokens: 88 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong
- 12 Tokens: Future Stars Team One Pack
- 8 Tokens: 86 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong
- 5 Tokens: Ultimate Pack
- 3 Tokens: 81-89 x10 Player Pack
- 2 Tokens: Rare Players Pack
