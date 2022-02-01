FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Swaps Tokens Tracker: Release Dates, How To Unlock, Expiry, Rewards and All You Need To Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The FIFA 22 Future Stars FUT promo has a swaps token system which can be used to unlock an abundance of free rewards and we have all the key details around how to unlock these tokens and when each one expires.

The FUT Stars Ultimate Team promo sees a lot of young wonderkids with average FIFA ratings receive huge boosts to recognise the world class ability they could achieve in the future. The ratings these players get are typically high 80's or low 90's.

The swaps tokens will allow players to unlock rewards like special cards, huge packs and other bonuses, and you will have to grind as there will be 30 tokens available.

The swaps tokens went live from Sunday 30th January 2022, and they will continue to stay in the game until the promo ends.

FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Swaps Tokens Release Dates and How To Unlock

For those who do not know, swaps tokens are released by EA Sports during various promos, and these tokens can be used to unlock free rewards via squad building challenges.

There are 30 tokens up for grabs across the course of this promo, and it is important to note that these tokens will be released and will expire at different times. Do not fear, we are creating a tracker for these Future Stars Swaps Tokens so that you know when each one expires, releases and how to obtain these swaps tokens.

Thanks to FUTIconOK, we can see all the tokens involved in this promo. When the unreleased ones go live, we will be able to tell you how to unlock them.

Here are all the FUT Stars Swap Tokens:

1: Luis Arcadio García

Release Date: Monday 31st January 2022

Monday 31st January 2022 How To Unlock: SBC TOTY Challenge 7

SBC TOTY Challenge 7 Expires: Wednesday 2nd February 2022 6PM GMT

2: Mads Hermansen

Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022

Sunday 30th January 2022 How To Unlock: Free token when you login to Ultimate Team

Free token when you login to Ultimate Team Expires: N/A

3: Ben Warland

Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022

Sunday 30th January 2022 How To Unlock: SBC Maldini Mid Icon Loan



SBC Maldini Mid Icon Loan Expires: Sunday 27th February 2022 6PM GMT

4: Jake Hyde

Release Date: Sunday 30th January 2022

Sunday 30th January 2022 How To Unlock: SBC TOTY Challenge 6

SBC TOTY Challenge 6 Expires: Tuesday 1st February 2022 6PM GMT

5: Song Long

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

6: Milan Obradović

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

7: Dominik Stumberger

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

8: Armel Zohouri

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

9: Josh Reid

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

10: Ken Nkuba

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

11: Nico Ochojski

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock : N/A

: N/A Expires: N/A

12: Sahal Abdul Samad

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

13: Jofre

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

14: Taiyo Nishino

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

15: Hector Kyprianou

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

16: Ryu Jae Moon

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

17: Ludvig Fritzson

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

18: Gianni Mollo

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

19: Oliver Antman

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

20: Jonah Ayunga

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

21: Patryk Zaucha

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

22: Dejan Vokić

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

23: Eoin Toal

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

24: Andréas Hountondji

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

25: Ahmad Al Habib

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

26: Matías González

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

27: Jan Shcherbakovski

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

28: Ali Coote

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

29: Kevin Paredes

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

30: Benjamin Hadžić

Release Date: Not Released Yet

Not Released Yet How To Unlock: N/A

N/A Expires: N/A

Rewards

Here are the rewards you can unlock depending on how many Tokens you obtain, this information has been provided by EA Sports.

25 Tokens: Future Stars Team One Player Pick (Three options)

Future Stars Team One Player Pick (Three options) 20 Tokens: 89 Overall Future Stars Connor Gallagher

89 Overall Future Stars Connor Gallagher 15 Tokens: 85+ x10 Player Pack

85+ x10 Player Pack 12 Tokens : 88 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong

: 88 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong 12 Tokens: Future Stars Team One Pack

Future Stars Team One Pack 8 Tokens: 86 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong

86 Overall Future Stars Jeremie Frimpong 5 Tokens: Ultimate Pack

Ultimate Pack 3 Tokens: 81-89 x10 Player Pack

81-89 x10 Player Pack 2 Tokens: Rare Players Pack

