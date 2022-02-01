Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal Women’s forward Beth Mead has fired back at a social media post that suggested Bukayo Saka was the only player to score for the Gunners in January.

Mikel Arteta’s side were winless in January and scored just one goal all month –– courtesy of Saka’s fine strike against Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal men’s dismal start to 2022 was exemplified by defeats in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, with no chances of silverware possible for the team anymore this season.

Similarly, Arsenal Women also struggled at the beginning of the year –– suffering a shock WSL loss to bottom side Birmingham and a Continental Cup quarter-final exit to rivals Man United.

In recent matches, however, Jonas Eidevall’s side have bounced back and are now unbeaten in three games.

Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath and Mead have all bagged goals for the Gunners of late but it appears their efforts went unrecognised by some sports pages online.

Football site GOAL shared an image of Saka standing in an empty room on Twitter and captioned the post: “Bukayo Saka was the only player to score for Arsenal in January.”

Fans were rightly quick to point out this was untrue and corrected GOAL on their mistake.

One fan wrote: “I guess Beth Mead, Tobin Heath and Vivianne Miedema play basketball now.”

Meanwhile, another put: “Is Beth Mead on a different planet?”

In the end, Mead decided to take matters into her own hands and replied to the post: “Not completely true though is it?”

The 26-year-old scored a stunning free-kick against Brighton the other day to help Arsenal register a crucial win and stay top of the WSL.

Gunners supporters seemingly loved her response and lauded the England star on Twitter.

“Beth Mead is a Queen,” said one user.

Another echoed this sentiment and put: “Spot on. You scored a stunning freekick against Brighton the other day.

“They need to specify that he was the only scorer for the men’s team.”

This is not the first time Mead has spoken out on social media. Recently, the Arsenal forward criticised Adidas for not offering their newly-released training kit to the women’s team.

After Adidas shared details of the new training range, Mead responded: “Would be nice if we actually got this training kit.”

The Gunners star has been in remarkable form this season –– scoring 15 goals and registering 23 assists in 32 matches.

Arsenal Women’s next game is a home match against Man United in the WSL this Saturday. Eidevall’s side are four points clear of Chelsea at the top of the league at the moment but the Blues do have a game in hand.

News Now - Sport News