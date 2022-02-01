Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

February has arrived and with it comes the excitement of knowing that the 2022 Formula 1 season is that bit closer, with the first round of testing due to take place before the end of this month.

The sport enters a new era for 2022 with new rules and regulations set to come into play and the cars are set to look drastically different compared to their predecessors.

It remains to be seen how they go, then, and what is also still subject of speculation is Lewis Hamilton's future, with the Mercedes driver adopting a state of silence since the events of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix back in December.

Indeed, the expectancy is that he will return to the sport for the 2022 season but confirmation of that has not yet occurred, and according to Sky Sports his future on the grid hinges on two particular factors.

They report that he firstly wants to see how F1 has reacted to what happened in Abu Dhabi, and he wants to see just what happens with Michael Masi, the beleaguered Race Director whose Safety Car call at the end of the season caused this whole situation.

Indeed, the FIA is undertaking an investigation into those events and Hamilton is waiting to see what the outcome is of that, as well as also wanting to know what the steps forwards are going to be once a decision has been made around Masi.

That said, we might not be particularly close to seeing what Hamilton's decision is as the FIA's conclusion is not expected to be revealed until the eve of the new season at the Bahrain Grand Prix in mid-March.

Clearly, then, the waiting game will continue.

