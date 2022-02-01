FIFA 22: How to Find Consumables in Your FUT Club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Consumables in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team are a crucial part of this hugely popular game mode. But for some, they can be difficult to find.

This appears on the surface to be a simple concept, but EA Sports have not provided a specific menu selection as to where players can access cards such as contracts, chemistry styles, injuries and many more.

As a result, it has left some gamers scratching their heads in regards to how they can access this, as this is not the case for users of the FIFA 22 Companion App, which is available on all iOS and Android devices.

It appears that this is not a new issue that is exclusive to FIFA 22, but players on Reddit have been asking this question for a number of years.

Well, wonder no more! Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Consumables and where you can find them in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What are Consumables in FIFA 22?

Consumables are specific cards that can be used in a number of different ways, and all are only applied to player cards in Ultimate Team.

Various card types come under this category:

Contracts : Used so players can play for your club.

: Used so players can play for your club. Position Modifiers : Used so your overall Team Chemistry will increase based on a player's correct position in a certain formation.

: Used so your overall Team Chemistry will increase based on a player's correct position in a certain formation. Healing Items : Used to automatically recover injured players.

: Used to automatically recover injured players. Chemistry Styles : Used to boost specific stats of a player.

: Used to boost specific stats of a player. Manager Leagues: Used to increase overall Team Chemistry.

How to Find Consumables in FIFA 22

It is super simple to find out where your Consumables are hiding in FIFA 22, even though it isn't glaringly obvious to some.

Here are the instructions regarding how to do so:

Open Ultimate Team in FIFA 22

Go to the 'My Club' tab

Select Search and choose the Sumable Item Type.

Enjoy your Consumables!

As mentioned above, there are an array of different Consumable Items you can pick up in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, some of which you may have a lot of.

Because of this, players can sell their contracts, for example, and pick up a vast amount of Coins which they can use towards either buying new players or opening Packs. The choice is yours!

