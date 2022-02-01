Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Ricciardo has praised the environment he is working in at McLaren ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

The Aussie will return with the Woking-based McLaren team in 2022 after spending his first year there last season alongside teammate Lando Norris.

It was tough for him at times, too, as he had to adapt his driving style to his new equipment, having left the Renault team at the end of 2020.

Red Bull, of course, are another outfit that he can list on his CV with him perhaps enjoying his best form in his career so far with them, though it never managed to yield a world championship.

Indeed, in the hunt for glory Ricciardo has driven for other teams but no championship challenge has materialised, and he'll be hoping that the new regulations for 2022 can perhaps help him with that cause.

He's happy with his current team despite the struggles, though:

“Yes, I am,” Ricciardo said when asked if he is happy at McLaren by Auto Motor und Sport.

“That’s probably why the first half of the season was more frustrating, because I really like the environment and I have a good relationship with the team.

“Everything other than the stopwatch was pretty good, but obviously I just didn’t give them what I wanted to give.

“That was tough, but moments like Monza, even Austin…Austin was also a good weekend for me. These weekends are so much cooler because I get on really well with the team.

“I like their way of racing. I’m happy about the support I’ve had.

“Helmut Marko [at Red Bull] is a guy who gave me loving strictness in my junior days. I think that did me a lot of good because it made me grow up faster,” he said.

“At McLaren, especially in the first half of the season, there was a lot of support. They didn’t try to put me down when I was already down, they tried to pick me up.

“I’m not saying I want to be coddled all the time. But I think their way of dealing with it, tackling it and not overwhelming me was really nice and I appreciate that.

“I feel the affection in the team. It’s like being in a family.”

