Frank Lampard is back in football management after accepting the Everton job this week.

The 43-year-old, who replaces the sacked Rafael Benitez at Goodison Park, returns to management for the first time since losing his job at Chelsea in January 2021.

Football fans can now look forward to seeing the ‘Lampard Transition’ on a regular basis again. It’s recently become a meme and even the people behind the FA Cup’s official Twitter account have got in on the act.

Lampard’s amusing habit in interviews was first highlighted by Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches), who tweeted in November 2014: “Lampard is absurdly consistent. Even his interviews are always the same: Serious point, light-hearted point [chuckle] but, no, serious point.”

This was the start of a superb (and lengthy) Twitter thread of Lampard doing the same thing time and time again during interviews.

Video: 'The Lampard transition'

The guys at Joe recently made this excellent video of ‘pure, unadulterated Lampardian transitions’ after it emerged that he was a frontrunner for the Everton job.

Watch it here:

Incredible stuff. The consistency truly is unreal.

It took the Chelsea legend one whole second into his first televised interview as Everton manager to give us the first Lampard transition in his new role.

FA Cup join in on the Lampard meme

And ahead of Lampard’s first match as Everton boss against Brentford this weekend, the FA Cup posted the following tweet:

Poor old, Frank!

No but seriously, we’re all huge fans of the Lampard transition and hope to be treated to countless more examples during his spell at Goodison Park.

