Everyone knows Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and everyone also knows of his surreal physicality.

However, there are plenty of people who won't know too much about his father, or the fact he was just as big, if not bigger than his son during his wrestling prime.

No seriously, Rocky Johnson was an absolute unit back in his day.

As you can see in the side-by-side photo further down this article, to the left is The Rock’s father in his prime and to the right is what Dwayne looks like now.

Now we know where the WWE Superstar gets it from. After all, it runs in the family.

The Rock has been extremely successful, whether that’s as a wrestler or indeed an actor. In fact, there is a case that he has had an even better time in Hollywood than in the ring.

Naturally, everyone wonders how he has been able to accomplish so much everywhere he has been. The man himself took to his Instagram recently to answer the question.

He said: “You guys are always showing your motivation on Monday's with great/smart questions. One I get asked all the time is 'what's the keys to success.' I can get granular down the road with my answer here, but for now it's truly the basic building blocks that have worked well for me in my experiences over the years.

“Surround yourself with high quality people who share the same values, principles & philosophies. Be kind, treat people right and make them feel good. People will always remember how you made them feel.”

Wise words from a man who has seen it all.

Indeed, being around people who share the same ambition and mindset as you is often a basic step that most don’t realise the importance of.

Imagine being around The Rock, though.

