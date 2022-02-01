Pokemon Legends Arceus Mystery Gift Function: How to Unlock

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon Legends Arceus has already been a major hit for Nintendo, being one of the most pre-ordered games in franchise history and many have asked how can you unlock the Mystery Gift Function in the game?

The Mystery Gift feature in Arceus allows players to get a variety of in-game items that will help gamers on their Pokemon adventure.

Some of the Mystery Gifts in the game are available via Mystery Gift codes, whilst others are available to all players via getting them online.

Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Mystery Gift Function in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Mystery Gift Function in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Unlocking the Mystery Gift Function in Pokemon Legends Arceus is pretty simple, and all it really takes is patience from players.

The Mystery Gift Function is not available to players straight away in the game, but it will become available as you progress through the game.

Specifically, the Mystery Gift Function will become available as part of the in-game menu once players have completed the game’s fifth mission: ‘A Request from Mai.’

Mystery Gift Function - How to Use

Once the Mystery Gift Function has been unlocked, you can access it by doing the following:

When you’re in the game press UP on the D-Pad to open your satchel

Then, use ZR or ZL to go through to the Mystery Gift tab on the satchel screen.

Select Mystery Gift

Then select Get With Code/Password or Get via the Internet

Put in your chosen Mystery Gift code to claim your free gift in the game

The following codes are currently available to use:

[No code required - choose 'Get via Internet']

Hisuian Zoroark - Baneful Mask

[No code required - choose 'Get via Internet']

Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set

[Exclusive to those who bought the game via Nintendo eShop - a unique code will be given to you with your purchase]

Heavy Ball Set

[Exclusive to Amazon (US/Japan) - a unique code will be given to you with your purchase]

Garchomp Kimono

