Max Verstappen has said that he enjoys a good relationship with the Formula 1 stewards and that there is no bad blood with them despite appearing in their room after races on more than one occasion in 2021, and receiving a few penalties.

Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton played out one of the most dramatic F1 seasons in living memory and it was the Dutchman who, infamously, won out in the end with him taking the championship on the final lap of the final race.

Indeed, it was a campaign full of flashpoints with Verstappen and Hamilton tangling on more than one occasion and, at times, the stewards intervened with the Dutchman getting handed down some penalties along the way.

The Red Bull man, though, says there's no such thing as bad blood between him and those in charge.

“Overall, I had a really good relationship with the stewards, even when I saw them. There is no bad blood there,” said the World Champion, quoted by Motorsport-Total.com.

Verstappen also went onto say that there was a precedent for the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, set in Baku earlier in the year:

“In Baku this year it was the same with [Nikita] Mazepin,” said the 24-year-old. “For me, it was completely normal what happened.

“Maybe people don’t remember it, but it has happened before. They have done it before.”

Verstappen certainly took some stick from some quarters last season but he also won plenty of praise for his fearless, attacking driving style.

Both he and Lewis would have deserved the championship last year and hopefully more battles can play out in 2022 of similar ilk.

