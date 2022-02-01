Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has some huge plans for Shane McMahon heading into WrestleMania 38, a new report has claimed.

Shane McMahon returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event last weekend, entering the men's match at the number 28 spot.

McMahon is set to stick around too, with a new report claiming that WWE is planning on having him feud with one of the company's top stars.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reports that Shane McMahon was also originally set to be in the WWE Championship match at Elimination Chamber.

Meltzer stated that McMahon involvement in the match was going to allow WWE to spin off into a feud between the 52-year-old and Seth Rollins.

The pair, at least according to Meltzer, are planned to have a match together at WrestleMania 38 in April.

“Shane McMahon was going to be in the Chamber and set up a feud with Seth Rollins for WrestleMania. I don’t know if that was going to be the (WWE) Championship match, but it’s obviously – whether it is or it isn’t – that was changed, so I don’t know how that relates to Shane McMahon at WrestleMania, but this was supposed to be the step to that.”

However, plans may have changed, as Shane McMahon wasn't in the line-up WWE announced for the Elimination Chamber on last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

However, with another two episodes of WWE Raw between now and Elimination Chamber, it's possible that Shane is added to the match later down the line.

Many people speculated that Shane was going to feud with Austin Theory heading into WrestleMania, but it seems like WWE has bigger plans for him.

Plans are going to change considerably over the next few weeks as WWE gets its plans into place for WrestleMania, so make sure you stay tuned for more information on that.

Thanks to WrestleTalk for the transcription.

News Now - Sport News