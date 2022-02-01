League of Legends Update 12.4: New Skins for Upcoming Patch Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There have been a couple of leaks surfacing today around new skins coming in update 12.4, and League of Legends fans have something to get excited about.

With patch 12.4 set to be released in the coming weeks, fans of LoL are already being blessed with snippets regarding new skins, as well as more information on the new Champion Renata.

League of Legends cosmetics are always something that fans of the series look forward to, with huge amounts of speculation regarding what skins could come out, with every player hoping that their favourite Champion will get a new skin.

Riot is constantly working on trying to release the best possible skins for their fans with the main aim of making sure Champions that haven’t had skin in a long time receive one as well as making sets of skins that will get a good reception.

With that being said let’s take a look at the latest leaks for new skins set to come out this month!

What League of Legends Skins Have Been Leaked?

Thanks to Terty on YouTube, we got a sneak peek of the following skins that appear to be coming to League of Legends in update 12.4:

Shockblade Shen

Shockblade Qiyana

Shockblade Kassadin

Firelight Ekko

Fans of LoL are all aware of the skin Shockblade Zed, which gained a huge amount of popularity when it arrived in the game back in 2014 and is still equally as favoured today.

Now players can be excited about a new set of Shockblade skins coming to the game in what could become a regular theme for a skin line, with the hope that maybe we could see even more Shockblade skins.

The introduction of Shockblade Shen would mean that the Champion will have 10 skins with his last coming out in September 2020. Fans of the Champion have been hoping for a Legendary skin for some time - so perhaps this could it!

Shockblade Qiyana will be her fifth skin since she came to the game in 2019 - meaning she is not short of skins with an average of over one skin a year. This is despite the fact that Qiyana didn’t actually receive a skin last year, with her last coming in December 2020.

Shockblade Kassadin will be the champions eighth skin and with this skin being the third in six years the last coming out in 2020, despite the popularity of the Champion and this history behind him. He seems to get forgotten by Riot, so this is a well-deserved skin.

Firelight Ekko is finally set to arrive after being delayed for over a month and fans of the champion can finally be excited. This skin will be Ekko’s eighth and his first skin in nearly two years!

