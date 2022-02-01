Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liam Williams is confident he can knockout Chris Eubank Jr when the pair clash later this week.

The middleweight title challengers will meet in a Battle of Britain clash at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on February 5.

Williams, 29, is currently in Redhill training for the fight with Eubank Jr's former trainer Adam Booth.

And the Welsh warrior firmly believes he will be able to beat the Brighton-based fighter by any means necessary.

Williams told The Ring: “It does mean a lot because it’s going to push either one of us on to really big things.

“I just think, it could be a hard 12-round fight but I also believe I do have the power to stop him.

"I think, I win and I will do whatever it takes to get that win.

“I just think it’s a very exciting fight, I’m absolutely buzzing for it. This is a really good opportunity for me to re-break out there.

"I know I’ve had some big fights before but I think Chris is a good name to put on my record and I think people will sit up and really take notice and I’ll be in some big fights afterwards.”

Williams was last in action over six months ago when he was defeated by WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade in Florida.

That was the third loss of his career with 'The Machine' also coming up short on two occasions against Liam Smith.

But he insists that he is now a changed man after switching training camps.

He added: “I do rate him, I think he’s a good fighter. He’s got a lot of strengths; he’s also got some weaknesses.

"He’s got a good engine, good punch-output, he’s very tough and has a good chin but it’s nothing I haven’t come up against before and I honestly think I’ve got the tools to do the job.

“There’s things I can work towards in terms on breaking him down and getting that edge over him.

"I’m sure he’s seen things he thinks he can exploit with me but it just depends on who turns up on the night with the best plan and who sticks to it.

“Adam’s 100 percent, by far, the best coach I’ve ever been with.

"He breaks things down, technically he gets everything bang on. He reads everything so well and breaks everything down. He’s an unbelievable coach.”

READ MORE: Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams' The Gloves Are Off episode is absolute gold

News Now - Sport News