Mercedes Technical Director Mike Elliott has explained how the new cars for 2022 will be dramatically different from 2021 and previous seasons, with him stating that it has been a huge challenge for the Silver Arrows, and every team, to meet the new regulations.

The 2022 Formula 1 campaign will see a host of new technical changes introduced to the cars with the sport aiming to generate closer, more exciting racing up and down the pack.

Indeed, with the new rules there's every chance a new team will lead the way if they interpret things better than anyone else, whilst it is Mercedes' aim to try and maintain their dominance from the previous era of the sport between 2014 and 2021.

People like Elliott are going to be pivotal in that challenge, then, and he has offered some insight into the obstacles faced:

“This year’s cars are going to be hugely different.

“I think the most visible difference will be the aerodynamic shape of the car. Not only are the aerodynamics different, but the whole way the regulations are constructed is completely different.

“In the past we’ve just had to fill boxes or shadow certain planes, but in this set of regulations we are given a base service that we have to work to and we have to stick within a certain tolerance of it.

“The power unit this year is very different as well. That is going to be fit until 2025, and that also has to run what’s called E10 fuel.

“We have 18-inch rims and tyres to go with that so I think that is going to be quite a big difference and there is also an increase in mass.

“I think the cars are going to look very different, they are going to perform quite differently and I think that is going to be interesting to watch.

“With such a significant aerodynamic change pretty much all the components underneath the skin of the car need to change.

“All the way from front to back everything is different. All those new component designs have been a huge challenge.

“The new car looks totally different to last year’s, and that is just a consequence of the regulations… As a result I think all of this year’s cars will look fairly similar.”

