League of Legends: Renata Glasc Abilities Revealed

After much speculation, League of Legends new Champion Renata Glasc has finally had her abilities revealed, here’s what you need to know.

A new Champion in League of Legends is always an exciting experience for fans of the game, and over the last few weeks, there has been a huge amount of leaks and thoughts over what this new Champion would be like.

Thanks to a newly released clip, we can see exactly what her skillset will look like, as well as her release skin that will be coming out when she arrives in Summoner’s Rift.

Fans can be excited about Renata as she looks truly amazing and a real ‘Girl Boss’, we have not seen an Enchanter Champion like this before!

Here’s everything we know about Renata Glasc’s abilities:

Renata Glasc Abilities

Thanks to SkinSpotlights on YouTube, fans of LoL were treated to an early insight regarding Renata Glasc's new abilities, which are as follows:

Passive - Leverage

Renata Glasc’s basic attacks mark her enemies and deal bonus damage. Damage from Renata’s allies consumes the mark, dealing additional damage.

Q - Handshake

Renata Glasc sends out a missile from her robotic arm that roots the first enemy hit. She can reactivate the ability to throw the enemy in a target direction damaging enemies hit and stunning them if the thrown target is a champion.

W - Bailout

Renata Glasc grants an allied champion or herself ramping Attack Speed and Move Speed towards enemies.

If the ally gets a takedown on an enemy champion, the buff duration resets.

Should the ally die while Bailout is still active their health is set back to full but they begin burning to death over three seconds.

The ally can stop the burn by getting a champion takedown before they die.

E - Loyalty Program

Renata Glasc sends out Chemtech rockets that shield allies and damage and slow enemies they pass through.

The rockets also apply tier effects around her on Cast and in an explosion at max range.

R - Hostile Takeover

Renata Glasc sends out a cloud of chemicals that causes enemies to go Beserk. Increasing their Attack Speed and forcing them to basic attack anything around them.

Beserk enemies prioritize attacking their own allies. Then neutral units then Renata Glasc’s team, then Renata Glasc herself.

Renata Glasc Skin

Renata’s release skin will be Admiral Rose Renata Glasc, this could be a skin that will be part of a set.

