Pokimane: Streamer Reveals Twitch Contract Situation

Massively popular streamer Pokimane has been a huge part of Twitch for some time, and she has now revealed that her contract is coming to an end.

The streamer has been on the platform for quite some time, and fans are waiting to see what her next move will be.

Although we don’t know exactly what Pokimane will be doing right now, she has given a timeframe for fans in terms of her next steps.

Taking to social media, Pokimane revealed that her Twitch contract has now ended.

She wrote: “After a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today. I’ll see you guys on February 8th for the next chapter, much love to you all.”

It is not currently known what Pokimane will be doing going forward, but it is extremely likely that she will continue to stream in some capacity.

Will She Leave Twitch?

There are a number of different platforms that Pokimane will be able to continue streaming on, with Facebook Gaming and YouTube the most likely at this point.

As noted, Pokimane will be revealing her next move in the beginning of February 2022, and we’ll hopefully get more information on her next steps.

There’s a chance that Pokimane may well renew her current Twitch contract and remain a content creator on the platform. It’s arguable that the massively popular streamer is the “face of Twitch,” so they may well offer a bigger deal to keep her around.

Losing Pokimane could be a massive hit for the streaming platform, as she has a huge follower base and views in the millions every year.

Another prominent streamer in the gaming community, Disguised Toast, recently rejoined Twitch after spending two years streaming for Facebook Gaming.

However, with the likes of Valkyrae re-signing with YouTube, we may well see a large number of other influencers make the same move in the coming months.

Right now, Pokimane has a YouTube following of over 6.7 million subscribers, so a move to YouTube would be fairly simple for the content creator to do.

Moving to YouTube may also give Pokimane more ‘freedom’ with her content, so it’s more than likely she will move over to the Google-owned platform if she opts not to re-sign with Twitch.

Pokimane’s time with Twitch has not been easy, with the content creator having been in the centre of several controversies as well as receiving a ban for breaking DMCA regulations

