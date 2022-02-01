Genshin Impact 2.6 Update: Ayaka and Yoimiya Reruns Potentially Leaked

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Update is set to be released into the game in late March 2022, and now leaks have emerged regarding Ayaka and Yoimiya reruns in the 2.6 iteration of the game.

These leaks come following the reveal of Kamisato Ayato being brought into the game, and players will now get the chance to see the return of the two Inazuman 5-star characters.

The leaks for 2.6 Update appear to be coming thick and fast, and miHoYo appears to be getting ready for major moves in the game when it does finally become available.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ayaka and Yoimiya reruns that are potentially coming as part of the Genshin Impact 2.6 Update.

Ayaka and Yoimiya Reruns

One of the most prominent streamers in the Genshin Impact community, genshinBLANK, revealed to the player base that the two characters would be coming back for a rerun.

Another major name in the Genshin community, @SaveYourPrimos, translated the reveal from BLANK, tweeting: “BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)

“BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims.”

With the claims not being found via data mining, it is worth taking these with a grain of salt.

However, genshinBLANK is one of the top names in the Genshin community when it comes to data mining and leaks, so there’s a very good chance that what they are reporting is in fact accurate.

Ayaka and Yoimiya have not been featured in Genshin Impact for some time, and now fans will hopefully get the chance to summon them.

It would certainly make sense for at least one of the characters to be returning, especially as Ayato will be the main focus of the 2.6 Update.

Ayato and Ayaka both share the Kamisato name, so this makes sense, but Yoimiya is a bit more of a surprise in the reveals. Hopefully, we will be able to get more information on the character returning in the coming weeks!

