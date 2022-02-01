Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren racing CEO Zak Brown has revealed his excitement for the new Formula 1 season with 2022 bringing in a swathe of new technical regulations and directives.

The new era of the sport was pushed back from 2021 to this year thanks to the pandemic but we are on the verge of it now, with the cars getting revealed later this month by each of the ten teams.

Indeed, many will be excited to see what the new McLaren looks like given its global fan base as a team and Brown himself cannot wait for the action to get going, with him saying that the new rules open up all manner of opportunities for every outfit on the grid.

"Because we've got no real data, other than simulation, which obviously, as you know, Formula 1 teams are very good at, there's a nervous excitement," said Brown to Racing News 365.

"In theory, we're feeling pretty good; we're happy, we're hitting the goals and objectives that we've set out, but because we don't really have a baseline or anything to compare it to historically, there's just a big element of the unknown.

"I think that's what's gonna make F1 mega exciting this year; someone's gonna get it right, and someone's gonna be getting it wrong," he continued.

"I think the grid will have an element of surprise to it. From where and how? I don't think any of us know."

Many are naturally excited about the coming campaign for the exact reasons that Brown has explained.

Ultimately, no-one really knows who is going to ace the regulation changes and who is going to struggle with them, and we won't get a first indicator of that until the first testing session in Barcelona towards the end of the month.

