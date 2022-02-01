Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The dust has settled on Saturday’s Royal Rumble event and all eyes are now on the road to WrestleMania.

With Elimination Chamber now in our sights and offering clues to what bouts we could see in Dallas, GiveMeSport predicts the championship matches that could take place on the first weekend of April.



WWE Universal Championship



Let’s start with the easy one. Saturday’s Royal Rumble was built around finally getting to what WWE believe is their biggest match they can book right now, Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. And on last night’s Monday Night Raw, Rumble winner Lesnar confirmed his intentions of facing Reigns on the grandest stage of them all for a third time. The only question remains if they pull the trigger on a title vs. title match and have Brock beat Bobby inside the Elimination Chamber match later this month.

WWE Championship

This is where things get complicated because there’s several ways WWE could go on this. Rewind to Day 1 and reports at the time suggested the original plan was for Seth Rollins to win the WWE Title and a working theory that he would defend at WrestleMania against Big E, Kevin Owens, or both. Roman Reigns bout of COVID-19 put pay to that, and we saw Brock Lesnar take the title, only to then drop it to Bobby Lashley at Royal Rumble.

Now we’re in a situation where Lashley will take on Rollins, Lesnar (who’s already busy at WrestleMania) as well as Riddle, AJ Styles and Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber. Well, we can rule out Theory straight away, as he looks destined for the Shane McMahon spot at Mania, and it looks like likely that Styles will clash with Edge. So, we’re left with Lashley, Rollins and Riddle.

There had been talk of Riddle winning the Royal Rumble before the win was given to Brock, and there’s every chance the strap could be added to his expected match with Randy Orton. However, I think we’re heading for a full Seth Rollins baby face turn that will include a meeting with Kevin Owens for the WWE Championship, with possibly Bobby Lashley added into the mix for a triple-threat.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship



This one feels like it’s a battle of the match we want to see, against the match it probably will be. Once Lynch disposes of Lita at Elimination Chamber, the focus should then turn to Ronda Rousey. It’s the biggest women’s match WWE can book right now, but it’s one they look like saving until next year’s WrestleMania in Hollywood.

The story we expect to see come full circle in Dallas is Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Belair has never got her win back over Lynch following Becky’s return and quick dispatch of the EST of WWE at SummerSlam last year. Therefore, giving Bianca another big win on the big stage will only cement her Superstar status even further.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship



Ronda Rousey is set to make her WrestleMania decision on SmackDown this Friday and the good money seems to be on the former UFC champ picking Charlotte and her SmackDown Women’s Title. There’s no doubting it’s a big enough match for WWE’s biggest stage, but there will be some disappointment it’s not the long-awaited singles match between Rousey and Becky Lynch.

There is of course plenty of history to play on between the pair. They were both part of the historic main event of WrestleMania 35 and have met in singles competition before. When, at the 2018 Survivor Series, Flair attacked Rousey with a series of kendo sticks attack to cause a disqualification. It’s enough to build on for a rekindling of their rivalry, however there will be some concern on how the heel/face dynamic will work between the two Superstars.

WWE United States Championship



Damian Priest’s grip on the United States title has been pretty solid since winning the belt at SummerSlam last year. In fact, he went almost a whole calendar year in 2021 without actually being pinned. Yet, when it comes to WrestleMania season minds seem to immediately switch to multi-man matches for the two ‘secondary belts’.

You can certainly create a field of Superstars that would put on a great outing in Dallas, but our somewhat leftfield choice of opponent for Priest would be Finn Bálor. Bálor has been spinning his wheels once again since moving to Raw and a shot a strap he’s yet to win, with the added bonus of being able to play on both men’s dark personas could be well worth a go.

WWE Intercontinental Championship



It’s a concern when it takes anyone a couple of seconds to actually remember who is holding the prestigious Intercontinental Championship and in truth it’s not been a memorable reign for Shinsuke Nakamura. The belt hasn’t been defended on a Premium Live Show since last year’s WrestleMania, which says everything you need to know about the amount of stock in the championship right now.

This is where a multi-man bout is probably most likely and could see the likes of Big E, Cesaro, Happy Corbin, Ridge Holland, Sami Zayn and Sheamus all involved.

WWE Tag Team Championships



It’s probably unlikely all three tag team championships will be defended at WrestleMania, with Alpha Academy the favourites to miss out given there isn’t a high profile pairing to defend against.

On the SmackDown side, The Usos inclusion in Roman Reigns’ storyline make them more relevant but without going back to the well with The New Day there isn’t a clear challenge to them right now.

Perhaps the most interest could in the Women’s Tag Titles. Not necessarily for Carmella and Queen Zelina, but who their potential opponents could be. An ideal spot for Bayley to make a return and team with Sasha Banks for another run with the belts, or is there a chance The Bella Twins could challenge for a set of titles they never got the chance to win? It’s very WrestleMania.

News Now - Sport News