Rafael Nadal has officially become tennis’ most serial male winner.

On Sunday, the Spaniard secured a sensational comeback win over Daniil Medvedev to win his second Australian Open title and his 21st Grand Slam overall, surpassing Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the process.

While the win itself is worth writing a million panegyrics on, the choice of watch he wore is an altogether different tale of swagger.

It's something you'd associate with Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather rather than Rafa Nadal.

As he put in a shift on the court in a thrilling final, a final that lasted over five hours, he did so in some serious style, wearing a Richard Mille watch worth $1 million. No, really.

Your average Joe wouldn't dare wear such an expensive watch to a party, but here we have the Spaniard just casually donning a super-expensive watch in a Grand Slam final.

Known as the RM 27-04, the watch was, in fact, specially designed for the man himself to celebrate the Swiss watchmaker’s collaboration with the King of Clay.

Made with a super-high quality polyamide material - known as TitaCarb - the watch, despite being tough, is extremely light in weight.

Even the watch’s aesthetics - it is similar to that of a tennis racket - reek of Nadal, making it all the more special.

And special is what Nadal is, too, as can be said of the era he has been a part of. There is a serious argument for tennis to be the only sport where there’s no GOAT.

That’s saying something considering the calibre of players we’ve seen over the past two decades, but that’s also the reason why no one can be singled out.

You can’t say Federer and Djokovic, both of whom have 20 Grand Slams each, are any less in stature or ability to Nadal.

In fact, they’re all masters of the art and that’s all there is to say of them.

