Ronda Rousey is going to be wrestling at non-televised house shows in the run-in to WrestleMania 38 in April.

Ronda Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble last weekend, entering the women's match at 28 before last eliminating Charlotte Flair to win the entire thing.

This was not only Rousey's first match since April 2019, but also her first since giving birth to her first child in September of last year.

To prepare for her big WrestleMania match, which will reportedly be against Charlotte Flair, WWE is having Ronda Rousey work Live Event matches.

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks are slated to team together at the March 6 WWE Live Event in Quebec, Canada.

The pair will be teaming up to take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Shayna Baszler, at least if local advertisements are to be believed.

Of course, it's possible that the Live Event schedule changes as the event draws closer and this match doesn't end up happening, but it's at least what WWE is planning as of right now.

The fact that Ronda Rousey will be sharing the ring with SmackDown stars also supports the report that she's going to be challenging Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

The match is likely going to main event night one of WrestleMania in April of this year, leading to Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at next year's show in April 2023.

As noted. plans within WWE change a lot at the best of times, but especially around WrestleMania season.

For more on what WWE has planned for Ronda Rousey and the rest of the women's roster as we approach WrestleMania 38, stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

