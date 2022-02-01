Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The next FIFA 22 Ultimate Team promo is Future Stars and the latest leaks have revealed that the Future Stars Academy Player Objective will return to the game mode.

Ultimate Team promos are one of the main reasons that the game mode is so successful, and it is great to see that we are being treated to new special cards on a weekly basis.

FUT Stars is definitely a lot of fun as it sees some of the younger footballers in the game receive huge upgrades and finally become playable.

There will be two teams in the promo, as well as special cards which you can also unlock via tokens as well as Squad Building Challenges.

FIFA 22 Future Stars (FUT) Leaks Reveals Future Stars Academy Player Objective Will Return

With the Future Stars promo arriving to Ultimate Team on Friday 4th February 2022 at 6PM GMT, players do not have to wait a long time for the new special cards to be in packs.

Leaks have already revealed the two teams coming to FIFA 22, and the players involved in the promo are great.

With various players across Europe's top five leagues involved in the promo, you will be able to link these upcoming cards with some over great overpowered cards in the game.

These upcoming leaks have been revealed on Twitter by FutSheriff and the account told the FIFA Community that the Future Stars Academy Player Objective is back. It was in FIFA 21 and was massively enjoyed by players of the game.

In these player objectives, you will earn a player and be able upgrade it via Objectives throughout the game. Last year the FUT Stars player was Giovanni Reyna.

This will no doubt excite many in the gaming community, and it will be very intriguing to see the player the developers EA Sports pick for this academy objectives player. Whoever it is will receive a massive rating in the game.

With many enjoying the most recent TOTY Promo, there will be a lot of pressure for this Future Stars promo to succeed.

