Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Becky Lynch was beaten in just 12 seconds after last night's episode of Monday Night Raw went off the air.

Becky Lynch main evented last night's episode of WWE Raw in a promo segment with Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey.

Rousey promised to give Lynch her answer on who she is challenging for WrestleMania 38 on this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

That wasn't all though, as Lynch was then confronted by Lita, who challenged the Raw Women's Champion to a title match at Elimination Chamber this month, which was later made official.

That wasn't all though, as Lynch actually wrestled for the live fans in Cincinnati after the show went off the air.

It wasn't a typical match though, as Lynch was actually defeated in a non-title match in just 12 seconds by Bianca Belair.

As you can see below, Lynch tried to flee the ring before her match with Belair, but was chased back into the ring by Lita, where the former NXT star quickly beat her with the KOD.

Bianca Belair had wrestled earlier on in the night, defeating Carmella in singles action, so perhaps this is why WWE didn't have a full-blown match between the two after the show.

With Ronda Rousey reportedly facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, WWE is apparently planning on having Lynch defend her title against Belair, ended their feud which started in August 2021.

With a big match scheduled for the biggest show of the year, some have speculated that this could also be why WWE didn't have the pair have a full-blown match last night.

For more news coming out of Monday Night Raw, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News