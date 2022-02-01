Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Patrice Evra will reportedly make his boxing debut in April of this year.

According to the Daily Star, the Frenchman has been keeping himself very fit since officially retiring from football in 2019 and now has his eyes fixated on another sporting challenge.

Evra will apparently headline the undercard of the World's Scariest Man (Martyn Ford) vs The Iranian Hulk (Sajad Gharibi) fight at the O2 Arena in London on April 2nd.

Fair play, Patrice. However, the Manchester United legend would probably be better served partaking in a kickboxing event rather than boxing.

Why do we say that? Well, back in November 2017, the 40-year-old was actually sent off before a Europa League match versus Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for kicking a Marseille fan in the head.

That's right, Evra went full Eric Cantona during a confrontation in the warm-up with his own team's supporters and four-and-a-half years on, the footage still leaves us open-mouthed.

Video: Evra kicks Marseille fan in the head

Evra was apparently being subjected to abuse by the Marseille contingent just prior to the violent incident. But even so, you simply cannot react in that manner.

The left-back eventually had his Marseille contract terminated by mutual consent after an investigation, with UEFA also banning him from all competitions until June 2018.

Marseille actually went on to reach the Europa League final in 2017/18, where they eventually lost to Atletico Madrid.

In the build-up to that match, Evra sent a message to the French team's fans where he refused to apologise for kicking the supporter.

He posted on Facebook: “I wanted to thank all Marseille supporters. Despite this little kick to to this Marseille supporter, who I do not regard as a supporter of Marseille because what he said was unacceptable.

"I am a human being and I reacted badly, but I will not apologise because he is not a real OM fan. The real OM supporters, I know them. When I arrived, I had not even touched the ball and they worshipped me.

“I understand that afterwards there were banners. They said that I believed I was above the club. But no, never, never.

"When I came to this club, I said that I was going to give it everything to achieve the goal of finishing in the top five and qualifying for the Europa League.

Football mascots quiz: Can you name the weird and wonderful characters at British clubs?

1 of 20 Let's start easy: who's this iconic character? Jurassic Jeff The Green Gunner Gunnersaurus Rex Triassic Tony

"The goal has been reached. And in addition, this year, we're in the final. I say 'we', because I've played a few pool games before my incident.

"Whether you win this final or you lose it, I hope that all the supporters will be behind this team because you do not forget where Marseille is from.”

News Now - Sport News